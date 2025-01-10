Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Raccoon Logic Studios, Revenge of the Savage Planet

Revenge Of The Savage Planet Has Revealed New Fifth Planet

A new trailer has been released for Revenge Of The Savage Planet, as they showed off a new surprise fifth planet added to the game

Article Summary Revenge of the Savage Planet unveils a surprise fifth planet in a new gameplay trailer from Raccoon Logic Studios.

Experience third-person online co-op, crossplay, and couch co-op with split screen in a vibrant alien world.

Explore five savage planets filled with alien creatures, crafting gear and cataloging weird flora and fauna.

Engage in space action and adventure with customizable characters and habitats in scenic Nu Florida.

Indie game developer and publisher Raccoon Logic Studios dropped a new trailer today for Revenge of the Savage Planet, revealing a fifth planet! Up until now, they have been promoting only four planets in the game, so this one is a surprise entrant, which they also talked about on the PlayStation Blog. This secret planet will launch with the game when it arrives in May 2025, although the team has yet to lock down a date for the game's release. Enjoy the trailer!

Revenge of the Savage Planet

Revenge of the Savage Planet will see you unceremoniously ousted from your mission to colonize space after the powers that be deemed space exploration far too costly and challenging; they ultimately made you redundant during your 80 years of cryosleep. So, stranded on an alien planet with nothing but your wits and whatever you can scavenge from the vibrant landscape, you'll head out on an adventure to explore strange new lands, collecting and crafting new gear in an effort to make your way home.

Third-Person Online Co-Op & Crossplay – Play with your best friend, partner, or hellspawn on/or between any platform and now in third-person! You'll be tasked with fully exploring and understanding these beautiful alien landscapes and uncovering their secrets.

– Play with your best friend, partner, or hellspawn on/or between any platform and now in third-person! You'll be tasked with fully exploring and understanding these beautiful alien landscapes and uncovering their secrets. Couch Co-Op with Split Screen – Experience the nostalgia-tinged joy of sitting on the same couch and playing on the same screen with someone you love, like the olden days but with 100% more corporate satire

– Experience the nostalgia-tinged joy of sitting on the same couch and playing on the same screen with someone you love, like the olden days but with 100% more corporate satire Survive FIVE Savage Planets – Populate your Kindex by exploring four large, vibrant worlds, each with its own weird and wonderful plants and creatures. Scan everything, catalog everything, and hopefully, increase your science level… and you might even unlock new (yet still 4th best) gear! Plus… there may be more than four planets. Maybe.

– Populate your Kindex by exploring four large, vibrant worlds, each with its own weird and wonderful plants and creatures. Scan everything, catalog everything, and hopefully, increase your science level… and you might even unlock new (yet still 4th best) gear! Plus… there may be more than four planets. Maybe. Space Action & Adventure – Run, Jump, Shoot, Grind, Stomp, Dodge, Slide, Lasso, and Grapple your way through the world! While you're at it, you'll also be experimenting with three different types of gameplay goo, most of which are highly flammable! Overcome challenging combat encounters with alien boss battles, suggestive fauna, problematic software, and maybe even a greedy CEO.

– Run, Jump, Shoot, Grind, Stomp, Dodge, Slide, Lasso, and Grapple your way through the world! While you're at it, you'll also be experimenting with three different types of gameplay goo, most of which are highly flammable! Overcome challenging combat encounters with alien boss battles, suggestive fauna, problematic software, and maybe even a greedy CEO. Habitat & Character Customization – Alien plants! Exciting gear! Weird rocks! Each planet is packed with nooks and crannies hiding all manner of rewards and secrets. While you're at it, you can even customize yourself and your tiny habitat-like corner of the universe.

– Alien plants! Exciting gear! Weird rocks! Each planet is packed with nooks and crannies hiding all manner of rewards and secrets. While you're at it, you can even customize yourself and your tiny habitat-like corner of the universe. Collect Alien Creatures – Intergalactic Hoarders can also use their Lasso to Capture and Collect dozens of strange creatures, then go visit them once they're relocated "happily placed" in Pens outside your customizable space trailer in scenic Nu Florida. After all, who is the real dangerous enemy, the corporate profiteers who fired you, or a slimy exploding alien creature?

