Review: The Other Side's ECB Black Ops By Wyrd Miniatures

We have wanted to play tabletop games again with strangers and friends alike at our local gaming stores for a while now. The global COVID-19 pandemic really kicked our collective gaming keesters, right? So, for the eventual, general grand re-opening of LGS sites in the United States, we've been working on shoring up armies, warbands, crew, and companies for use with various different wargames, such as Age of Sigmar, Malifaux, and The Other Side. To that end, we have gotten ahold of a unit of ECB Black Ops from The Other Side, a wargame by Wyrd Miniatures, for review. Here's what we think of it!

We'll be frank. The ECB Black Ops feel a bit like a cop-out for the aberrant monstrosities and deranged lunatics of the Cult of the Burning Man faction. At first glance, they look like generic steampunk brawlers with some variance in the nine models that come pre-assembled in the kit. And, when it comes to their aesthetic, that's basically all they are. They don't look particularly exciting as far as Wyrd Miniatures' models go. However, the Cult players with who we've previously discussed the merits of this unit seem to swear by the ECB Black Ops. This is because, mechanically speaking, the unit allegedly decimates Titan units and other elite units, which can be a big deal for Cult players otherwise to handle.

As for the contents themselves, the plastic is par for the course when it comes to The Other Side's pre-assembled models. That is to say, it's kind of rubbery and lends itself to some frustrating warping. However, most of the models in this kit arrived just fine. The plastic casing wasn't even warped like the Raving Madman which we'd reviewed not long ago!

All in all, this was a smart purchase and will be such for any prospective player of the Cult of the Burning Man for The Other Side. But what do you think? Is The Other Side about to explode in COVID-19's wake and the subsequent opening of local game stores, or is it just another fad? Let us know what you think of this in the comments below!