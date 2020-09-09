Rise Of The Triad Remastered Is Heading To Consoles & PC In 2021

3D Realms, Destructive Creations, and Apogee Software are bringing the classic shooter Rise of the Triad back from the dead. The 1995 hit is coming back as Rise of the Triad Remastered, and it's landing on consoles and PC as early as next year. It's the latest game to join the parade of remakes and remasters of years past, and now it'll be available on the Nintendo Switch for the first time ever.

This newly-announced Source port will take the beloved game from 1995 and add widescreen support, a classic mod, mouselook support, and revamped multiplayer. It's a far cry from the Rise of the Triad revival that brought the bloody shooter to life in 2013, but it's good news for those who have been waiting for a better way to play the original rather than the classic version via Steam.

There weren't many details announced about what to expect from the newly-remastered port, other than the fact that it'll be hitting the Switch for the first time. There was a fun announcement video that showed off 3D Realms vice president Frederik Schreiber lounging in the office playing Rise of the Triad on the Switch. He nonchalantly mentions to another employee that the team is now bringing the game to the handheld/hybrid console as well as other systems. No big deal, right?

Soon enough, many of the classic shooters of yesteryear will have found a new home on Switch, including the retro throwback Ion Maiden, which landed on the console earlier in 2020. Though there isn't a lot to learn about the upcoming ROTT port at the moment, hopefully that changes soon for fans to have more to salivate over as the days march on. In the meantime, at least we have plenty of other games to help serve up the ludicrous gibs that we require.