Rising Lords Releases Totally Free Dellpiani Update

Rising Lords has an all-new free update out now as players can get the Dellpiani update with new ways to manage and defend.

Article Summary New Dellpiani update for Rising Lords released by Argonwood and partners.

Free update includes defense strategies and resource management.

Introduces the Dellpiani, seafaring traders from the Lyrean coast.

Update features a new two-player map and fresh in-game mechanics.

Developers Argonwood with publishers Deck13 and WhisperGames, have released a brand-new free update for Rising Lords this past week. The update comes with a number of new additions to help you defend your realms against invading forces, as well as new ways to manage the resources you have. We have more details on the update below as it is now live.

Rising Lords – Dellpiani Update

With this update, we wanted to give back and bring you something new. Since the events of Rising Lords' gripping main story, some time has passed in the medieval lands of Aubelin. It is further south that this content update takes place: Meet the Dellpiani nobles, proud descendants of the lost Lyrean Empire! Based on the southern coast of Aubelin, they are brilliant merchants with a strong focus on seafaring and trade, their ships protected by crossbowmen in heavy armor. Along with this new heritage comes an engaging two-player map that pits you against each other for the precious and resourceful islands of the Lyrean coast. You can experience the ways of a Dellpiani noble alone or with friends in all Rising Lords scenarios – starting right now!

Instead of returning to the familiar lands of Aubelin, prepare for an all-new adventure as you encounter an entirely new civilization. Say goodbye to the lush meadows and dense forests you know as you venture out onto the sands. We are thrilled to share this next step with you and present a new twist on the unique formula of Rising Lords. Exploring this vastly different setting will bring many fun surprises and mechanics to work with. Of course, this is just a taste of what you can expect, and more details will be revealed over the coming months. Stay tuned as we delve deeper into what this next chapter has in store for you!

