Riva Technology Signs Deal To Make Umbrella Academy Mobile Games
Riva Technology announced a new brand licensing deal with Dark Horse Comics to make The Umbrella Academy mobile games. While the finer details of the deal weren't revealed to the public, the basic knowledge out there is that the deal with be for multiple mobile games based on both the popular comic book title as well as the Netflix series. So more than likely you're going to be seeing them dip into both IPs and get as many players out of them as possible while also pleasing both fan bases, since the series has also seemingly divided fans who like one and not the other. No word yet on what kinds of games we'll see be made either, since the deal is so new and there's probably nothing in development at this moment. We have a few quotes from everyone involved from the announcement below.
RTE CEO & Founder Paul Roy says "Bringing the already globally popular series The Umbrella Academy into the gaming realm and enabling it to reach even higher levels of global success is something we are very enthusiastic about. We feel it is an excellent progression for Dark Horse comics and we look forward to collaborating with them in this journey"
"Working with IP & Licensing experts Riva Technology and Entertainment will be mutually advantageous and is a strategic move for Dark Horse which will allow us access to a piece of the billion-dollar gaming industry. We carefully choose our partners based on their experience and industry impact, and for that RTE was the obvious choice" said the Chairman of Dark Horse, Stanley Cheung.
"We are really looking forward to seeing our hugely successful The Umbrella Academy series morph into its latest form in the gaming realm" adds Founder and CEO of Dark Horse, Mike Richardson.