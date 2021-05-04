Riva Technology Signs Deal To Make Umbrella Academy Mobile Games

Riva Technology announced a new brand licensing deal with Dark Horse Comics to make The Umbrella Academy mobile games. While the finer details of the deal weren't revealed to the public, the basic knowledge out there is that the deal with be for multiple mobile games based on both the popular comic book title as well as the Netflix series. So more than likely you're going to be seeing them dip into both IPs and get as many players out of them as possible while also pleasing both fan bases, since the series has also seemingly divided fans who like one and not the other. No word yet on what kinds of games we'll see be made either, since the deal is so new and there's probably nothing in development at this moment. We have a few quotes from everyone involved from the announcement below.