Posted in: Games, Krafton, Video Games | Tagged: EF Games, Rival Hovers League

Rival Hovers League Has Launched a Free Steam Demo

Rival Hovers League has a free demo available on Steam, as players can try to beat each other in the vehicular arena combat game

Krafton, along with Madrid-based developer EF Games, has released a free demo of their new vehicle combat title, Rival Hovers League. The game has you playing in battle arenas across the galaxy where you'll both race and use weapons across a myriad of terrains. Working solo or with a team, depending on the mode you want, as you attempt to win and become the MVP of your game. The demo gives players a working build as they are continually testing out the game and working for an eventual full release. You can play the demo right now on Steam, but before that, wer have more details and a trailer of what you can expect before getting destroyed.

Rival Hovers League – Free Demo

Players can try three competitive multiplayer modes: Rivals Mode, Core Battle, and Team Deathmatch across a curated set of arena maps. Seven distinct hover vehicles will also be available for players to test out, each designed for specific combat roles and equipped with unique abilities and ultimates. Participation will also grant access to exclusive rewards that become available upon full release. Key game features included in the demo:

Three Multiplayer Modes Rivals Mode: Each match is a high stakes battle where teams must eliminate the opposition to stay in the game. Core Battle: Teams contest control of a fusion core that grants a strategic advantage, but holding it comes with vulnerabilities that shift the flow of battle. Team Deathmatch: Classic point-based combat focused on eliminations.

Seven Hover Vehicles: Each vehicle offers a different playstyle, from aggressive assault to tactical support, allowing players to choose the vehicle that best suits their approach.

Each vehicle offers a different playstyle, from aggressive assault to tactical support, allowing players to choose the vehicle that best suits their approach. Progression and Unlockables: Players can complete matches and daily missions to level up and unlock additional vehicles and cosmetic items during the demo period.

Players can complete matches and daily missions to level up and unlock additional vehicles and cosmetic items during the demo period. 4v4 PvP with Matchmaking: Quick matchmaking supports both solo and group queues, placing combatants into fast-paced, team-based skirmishes.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!