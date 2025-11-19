Posted in: Games, Roll20, Tabletop | Tagged: Roll20, TTRPG

Roll20 Adds Map Pins Mechanic To Aid GMs In Gameplay

Roll20 has launched a new mechanic into an Early Access period, as GMs now have access to Map Pins as part of their gameplay options

Article Summary Roll20 introduces Map Pins in Early Access, exclusive to Pro and Elite subscribers for now.

GMs can quickly annotate maps with hidden info, notes, and interactive markers for players.

Map Pins give GMs full control over visibility, tooltips, and nameplates, with easy editing options.

Perfect for marking NPCs, quests, secrets, and linking handouts to points of interest on any map.

Roll20 has released a new mechanic to many of its systems, used by many TTRPG titles, as it has revealed Map Pins in Early Access. GMs now have the ability to add this highly-requested tool to their games, utilizing it in various ways to mark important info for themselves and for players when using map tools in whatever title they're playing. The small caveat is that the tools are only available to players who have a Pro or Elite subscription as part of the testing. We have more details from the team here, as well a a trailer showing them off.

Roll20 – Map Pins

The new feature is exclusively available to Roll20 Pro and Elite subscribers during an Early Access beta preceding the tool's official release (which will be available to all users). Having undergone numerous rounds of community demoing, feedback sessions, and usability tests, Map Pins are finally ready for real-life campaigns, and developers are standing by, ready to help make the tool the best it can be for as many GMs as possible.

What are Map Pins?

Map Pins allow GMs to quickly annotate maps with secret information, display useful markers and notes to players, and create moments of discovery that encourage party exploration, providing more interactive gameplay at the click of a button.

How to Create a Pin

GMs can drag a handout (or a section header/anchor within one) directly onto their map to create an interactive pin. Each pin autofills using information from the handout, if present: an image, title, text, and GM notes – viewable only by them. Text fields can be edited by the GM to their liking, and images can be hidden. Clicking on a pin image expands it for closer inspection, and double-clicking the pin itself opens the associated handout from the journal.

Who Can See Pins?

GMs have full control over how (and when) players see Map Pins on the tabletop via visibility controls:

Hidden: GM-only view, default

Visible: shared with players

You can also set custom tooltips and configure nameplates to appear when hovered over, giving you full control over how pins are presented to your players. Map Pins are layerless, meaning they can be accessed and edited by GMs from any tabletop layer without needing to switch, saving time during setup. Common use cases for pins include:

Marking NPCs, shops, or quests

Linking locations to descriptions or illustrations

Revealing secrets as players explore

Turning handouts into interactive, clickable story maps

Setting up hoards, traps, or other checks that trigger in-game rolls

The sky is the limit for use in your campaigns. Plus, you can navigate directly to a pin created by a handout anchor from within the handout itself (even from another page!). This pairs excellently with Roll20's Place Party tools when advancing the players to a new location.

