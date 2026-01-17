Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Curve Games, Sovereign Tower, Wild Wits

Round Table Management RPG Sovereign Tower Unveiled

A new Arthurian-inspired narrative driven Round Table management RPG called Sovereign Tower is coming out later this Summer

Article Summary Sovereign Tower is a narrative RPG centered on managing a volatile Round Table of knights and advisors.

Recruit unique heroes, assign quirky quests, and balance egos to shape your Arthurian kingdom’s destiny.

Bend time, uncover secrets, and rewrite fate when disasters strike by making demonic deals to start anew.

Customize and upgrade your Sovereign Tower while winning over the people and outwitting rival rulers.

Indie game developer Wild Wits and publisher Curve Games have announced their next game in the works as we got our first look at Sovereign Tower. This particular game is an Arthurian-inspired narrative-driven RPG that focuses on a Round Table management system, as you will forge your kingdom's destiny with those you recruit and invite to the table. Which includes knights, squires, advisors of many stripes, and even jesters. Enjoy the trailer here and the the details from the devs below, as they are currently aiming to release the game in August 2026.

Sovereign Tower

Recruit eccentric Knights, assign quests and balance egos whilst carving out your kingdom's destiny. If destiny doesn't go your way, keep turning back time, uncover secrets and rewrite fate again and again. As players step into their new role of sovereign, they'll need to balance the inflated egos of their knights, answer the demands requests of their subjects, and ensure balance and harmony across the Kingdom's denizens.

From a stray goose that needs corralling, to a much needed exorcism, no quest is too big (or too weird) for the cadre of Knights at their disposal, but to ensure success, players will need to carefully balance their champions' strengths and weaknesses along with the kingdom's coffers and public opinion to remain on top. And when it ultimately all goes wrong? They'll strike up a deal with a demon to turn back time. Starting their reign fresh, with the new dialogue options and pathways at their disposal, players can rewrite their fate again, and again, and again…

Your Reign, Your Rules: Every choice you make defines your legacy and the fate of your kingdom.

Every choice you make defines your legacy and the fate of your kingdom. Recruit eccentric Knights: Manage a court of unpredictable heroes with big egos and even bigger problems.

Manage a court of unpredictable heroes with big egos and even bigger problems. Manage Your Round Table: Send knights on epic quests where success or disaster hinges on your judgment.

Send knights on epic quests where success or disaster hinges on your judgment. Bend Time and Tempt Fate: Uncover secrets, pursue forbidden romances, and when it all goes wrong, rewind time like they never happened in the first place.

Uncover secrets, pursue forbidden romances, and when it all goes wrong, rewind time like they never happened in the first place. Expand Your Tower: Build new annexes, acquire upgrades, and outwit rival rulers in increasingly impressive displays of sovereignty.

