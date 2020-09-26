RuneScape & Old School RuneScape Are Finally Hitting Steam

The popular MMO RuneScape and Old School RuneScape from Jagex are officially headed to Steam. This will be the first time the original RuneScape has appeared on Steam, 20 years after its initial launch in 2001. For the longest time, you were only able to play the game via Jagex's website, but now it'll be available via Steam. It's all part of the developer's plan to "bring the RuneScape universe to more players globally." Bringing the game to another platform will likely engender some additional players as well.

According to Jagex, the Steam release will include achievements and a dedicated support team that works on keeping the community together. There will also be "bespoke membership packages" as well as weekly announcements, guides, videos, articles, artwork, and more from players.

Meanwhile, Old School RuneScape, or the "classic" version of the MMO that players can opt to play instead of the newer, modern RuneScape, will be about the same. However, it's going to be quite a while before that version hits Steam. You'll get to see the new version of the game first, but that's probably good for new players who haven't had a chance to check it out yet. If you've been curious about the game for some time but were potentially avoiding it since there wasn't a centralized way to access it along with your other favorite games, this should be a good reason to jump in.

Otherwise, it's well worth taking a look at RuneScape and viewing it as something of a history lesson of games gone past as well. These games come from and were borne from a simpler time in gaming. It's especially cool that Old School RuneScape still exists in any form, you have to hand it to them.