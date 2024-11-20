Posted in: Games, Microsoft, Samsung, Video Games | Tagged: Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6, Flight Simulator 2024, Samsung Gaming Hub

Samsung Gaming Hub Has Added Two New Xbox Titles

Samsung and Xbox are working together to bring Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Flight Simulator 2024 to the Samsung Gaming Hub

Samsung has announced they've partnered with Xbox once again to bring two of the company's latest games over to the Samsung Gaming Hub. Starting today, using their cloud gaming system, you can play both Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Flight Simulator 2024 through the hub, giving you instant access to the game through the Xbox app. We have more info about the partnership below, along with additional info on The Six additions from CoD.

Samsung Gaming Hub x Xbox

Samsung is introducing new ways to stream some of the biggest games of the year via Samsung Gaming Hub and a brand-new version of the popular trivia game The Six via the award-winning Tizen platform. Owners of select Samsung Smart TVs, monitors, The Premiere 7 & 9 projectors, or The Freestyle 2nd Gen projector can instantly stream Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Flight Simulator 2024, and hundreds of other games with Xbox Game Pass. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Flight Simulator 2024 are two of the biggest and most popular games of 2024. Streaming gameplay through cloud gaming with Samsung Gaming Hub means no downloads, no storage, and no waiting to jump in and play.

Samsung also continues to provide players with more opportunities to 'Just Play,' transforming ordinary moments into extraordinary game opportunities. The Six, the popular interactive trivia game built directly into Samsung Smart TVs1, will soon be available with Call of Duty-inspired trivia questions and visuals for a limited time. Samsung built an engaging gameplay experience designed by fans, for fans through The Six, challenging players' knowledge and providing another way to interact with the world of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. Anyone with a Samsung Smart TV will be able to use their remote to jump in and play, providing a co-branded experience that gives Call of Duty fans another way to engage with the franchise they love.

The Six offers daily trivia where players can answer a series of six questions in competition with other players around the world. Correct answers with the fastest response time will achieve higher scores. Since launching on Samsung Smart TVs, The Six has grown into a shared experience that sparks fun conversations through approachable gameplay. We've continued to see strong engagement and are excited to bring the approachable gaming experience to Call of Duty players.

