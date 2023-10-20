Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Halloween 2023, pokemon, sandygast

Sandygast Raid Guide For Pokémon GO: Halloween Event

Use our Sandygast Raid Guide for Pokémon GO to defeat this summery Alolan Ghost-type during the Halloween Event 2023 Part One.

Spooky Season has begun in Pokémon GO. When it comes to Raids, we have the return of Darkrai and the Shiny release of Guzzlord in Tier Five Raids, returning Ghost-types in Mega Raids, and Shadow Moltres with its Shadow Shiny release in Shadow Legendary Raids all month. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Sandygast in Tier Three Raids. Let's get into it.

Top Sandygast Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Sandygast counters as such:

Mega Gengar: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball

Mega Banette: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball

Primal Kyogre: Waterfall, Surf

Shadow Tyranitar: Bite, Brutal Swing

Mega Tyranitar: Bite, Brutal Swing

Shadow Alolan Exeggutor: Bullet Seed, Solar Beam

Shadow Exeggutor: Bullet Seed, Solar Beam

Mega Swampert: Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon

Mega Absol: Snarl, Payback

Mega Houndoom: Snarl, Foul Play

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Sandygast with efficiency.

Tapu Bulu: Bullet Seet, Solar Beam

Kartana: Razor Leaf, Leaf Blade

Greninja: Bubble, Hydro Cannon

Sky Forme Shaymin: Magical Leaf, Solar Beam

Roserade: Magical Leaf, Solar Beam

Galarian Darmanitan: Ice Fang, Avalanche

Hoopa Unbound: Astonish, Dark Pulse

Darkrai: Snarl, Dark Pulse

Kingler: Bubble, Crabhammer

Baxcalibur: Ice Fang, Avalanche

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Sandygast can be defeated with one Trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have two players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon.

Shiny Odds

Sandygast cannot currently be encountered in its Shiny form.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

