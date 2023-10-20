Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Halloween 2023, pokemon, sandygast
Sandygast Raid Guide For Pokémon GO: Halloween Event
Use our Sandygast Raid Guide for Pokémon GO to defeat this summery Alolan Ghost-type during the Halloween Event 2023 Part One.
Spooky Season has begun in Pokémon GO. When it comes to Raids, we have the return of Darkrai and the Shiny release of Guzzlord in Tier Five Raids, returning Ghost-types in Mega Raids, and Shadow Moltres with its Shadow Shiny release in Shadow Legendary Raids all month. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Sandygast in Tier Three Raids. Let's get into it.
Top Sandygast Counters
Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Sandygast counters as such:
- Mega Gengar: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball
- Mega Banette: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball
- Primal Kyogre: Waterfall, Surf
- Shadow Tyranitar: Bite, Brutal Swing
- Mega Tyranitar: Bite, Brutal Swing
- Shadow Alolan Exeggutor: Bullet Seed, Solar Beam
- Shadow Exeggutor: Bullet Seed, Solar Beam
- Mega Swampert: Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon
- Mega Absol: Snarl, Payback
- Mega Houndoom: Snarl, Foul Play
It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Sandygast with efficiency.
- Tapu Bulu: Bullet Seet, Solar Beam
- Kartana: Razor Leaf, Leaf Blade
- Greninja: Bubble, Hydro Cannon
- Sky Forme Shaymin: Magical Leaf, Solar Beam
- Roserade: Magical Leaf, Solar Beam
- Galarian Darmanitan: Ice Fang, Avalanche
- Hoopa Unbound: Astonish, Dark Pulse
- Darkrai: Snarl, Dark Pulse
- Kingler: Bubble, Crabhammer
- Baxcalibur: Ice Fang, Avalanche
How Many Trainers Are Needed?
Sandygast can be defeated with one Trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have two players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon.
Shiny Odds
Sandygast cannot currently be encountered in its Shiny form.
Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.