Scarlet & Violet – Twilight Masquerade Comes To Pokémon TCG In May

The next Pokémon TCG set has been announced as Scarlet & Violet – Twilight Masquerade featuring Ogerpon, coming to stores this May.

Article Summary Scarlet & Violet: Twilight Masquerade set, featuring Ogerpon ex, arrives May 2024.

Ogerpon ex, the Bloodmoon Ursaluna set, will debut in this next Pokémon TCG release.

February 2024 brings new Battle Decks and a Premium Collection with classic ex cards.

The Pokémon TCG Gift Box and Paldea Adventures Chest launch with exclusive promos.

We are still over a month away from the release of the next Pokémon TCG expansion, titled Scarlet & Violet – Temporal Forces. Be that as it may, we now have a title and some initial information for the upcoming May 2024 expansion that will follow Scarlet & Violet – Temporal Forces. The expansion, which will be the sixth main series set under the current Paldea-themed block, is titled Scarlet & Violet – Twilight Masquerade. It will feature Ogerpon ex as the set mascot. This set is likely to adapt both the Ogerpon-themed Japanese set Mask of Change as well as the Bloodmoon Ursaluna-themed Crimson Haze to English.

In addition to this news, here is the upcoming slate of Pokémon TCG releases for the first quarter of 2024:

Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates Booster Bundle (available February 23, 2024): Includes six Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates booster packs.

Includes six Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates booster packs. Melmetal ex Battle Deck (available February 23, 2024): Includes a ready-to-lay 60-card deck led by a reprint of Melmetal ex. This is a direct reprint of Melmetal ex from Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames with no SVP Black Star Promo included.

Includes a ready-to-lay 60-card deck led by a reprint of Melmetal ex. This is a direct reprint of Melmetal ex from Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames with no SVP Black Star Promo included. Houndoom ex Battle Deck (available February 23, 2024): Includes a ready-to-lay 60-card deck led by a reprint of Houndoom ex. This is a direct reprint of Houndoom ex from Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames with no SVP Black Star Promo included.

Includes a ready-to-lay 60-card deck led by a reprint of Houndoom ex. This is a direct reprint of Houndoom ex from Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames with no SVP Black Star Promo included. Mabosstiff ex Box (available February 23, 2024): Includes four booster packs, a Mabosstiff ex SVP Black Star Promo, a jumbo version of the Mabosstiff ex, and a holographic version of Masciff from Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved.

Includes four booster packs, a Mabosstiff ex SVP Black Star Promo, a jumbo version of the Mabosstiff ex, and a holographic version of Masciff from Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved. Combined Powers Premium Collection (available February 23, 2024): Includes eleven booster packs and an array of cards from Pokémon Trading Card Game Classic, including Ho-Oh ex, Suicune ex, Lugia ex, Mr. Mine foil, and three Pokémon Tool cards as foils. It also features a jumbo Lugia ex.

Includes eleven booster packs and an array of cards from Pokémon Trading Card Game Classic, including Ho-Oh ex, Suicune ex, Lugia ex, Mr. Mine foil, and three Pokémon Tool cards as foils. It also features a jumbo Lugia ex. Pokémon TCG Gift Box (available March 1, 2024): Includes six booster packs, seven as-of-yet unannounced promo cards, six vinyl stickers, a squishie, and a mini-portfolio. Nothing else is known at this point about this mysterious product.

Includes six booster packs, seven as-of-yet unannounced promo cards, six vinyl stickers, a squishie, and a mini-portfolio. Nothing else is known at this point about this mysterious product. Paldea Adventures Chest (available March 1, 2024): Includes six booster packs, seven foil promo cards, one sheet of stickers, one mini portfolio, and one squishy Pikachu toy. Five of the promo cards are reprints from Scarlet & Violet sets, while two of them are new SV Black Star Promos. The two new SVP Black Star Promos exclusive to this product are a Pikachu Illustration Rare drawn by saino misaki and a Sprigatito ex.

