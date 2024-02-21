Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: , , , ,

Scarlet & Violet – Twilight Masquerade Comes To Pokémon TCG In May

The next Pokémon TCG set has been announced as Scarlet & Violet – Twilight Masquerade featuring Ogerpon, coming to stores this May.

Published
by
|
Comments

Article Summary

  • Scarlet & Violet: Twilight Masquerade set, featuring Ogerpon ex, arrives May 2024.
  • Ogerpon ex, the Bloodmoon Ursaluna set, will debut in this next Pokémon TCG release.
  • February 2024 brings new Battle Decks and a Premium Collection with classic ex cards.
  • The Pokémon TCG Gift Box and Paldea Adventures Chest launch with exclusive promos.

We are still over a month away from the release of the next Pokémon TCG expansion, titled Scarlet & Violet – Temporal Forces. Be that as it may, we now have a title and some initial information for the upcoming May 2024 expansion that will follow Scarlet & Violet – Temporal Forces. The expansion, which will be the sixth main series set under the current Paldea-themed block, is titled Scarlet & Violet – Twilight Masquerade. It will feature Ogerpon ex as the set mascot. This set is likely to adapt both the Ogerpon-themed Japanese set Mask of Change as well as the Bloodmoon Ursaluna-themed Crimson Haze to English.

Ogerpon , the mascot of Scarlet & Violet – Twilight Masquerade in the Pokémon TCG. Credit: TPCI
Ogerpon, the mascot of Scarlet & Violet – Twilight Masquerade in the Pokémon TCG. Credit: TPCI

In addition to this news, here is the upcoming slate of Pokémon TCG releases for the first quarter of 2024:

  • Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates Booster Bundle (available February 23, 2024): Includes six Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates booster packs.
  • Melmetal ex Battle Deck (available February 23, 2024): Includes a ready-to-lay 60-card deck led by a reprint of Melmetal ex. This is a direct reprint of Melmetal ex from Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames with no SVP Black Star Promo included.
  • Houndoom ex Battle Deck (available February 23, 2024): Includes a ready-to-lay 60-card deck led by a reprint of Houndoom ex. This is a direct reprint of Houndoom ex from Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames with no SVP Black Star Promo included.
  • Mabosstiff ex Box (available February 23, 2024): Includes four booster packs, a Mabosstiff ex SVP Black Star Promo, a jumbo version of the Mabosstiff ex, and a holographic version of Masciff from Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved.
  • Combined Powers Premium Collection (available February 23, 2024): Includes eleven booster packs and an array of cards from Pokémon Trading Card Game Classic, including Ho-Oh ex, Suicune ex, Lugia ex, Mr. Mine foil, and three Pokémon Tool cards as foils. It also features a jumbo Lugia ex.
  • Pokémon TCG Gift Box (available March 1, 2024): Includes six booster packs, seven as-of-yet unannounced promo cards, six vinyl stickers, a squishie, and a mini-portfolio. Nothing else is known at this point about this mysterious product.
  • Paldea Adventures Chest (available March 1, 2024): Includes six booster packs, seven foil promo cards, one sheet of stickers, one mini portfolio, and one squishy Pikachu toy. Five of the promo cards are reprints from Scarlet & Violet sets, while two of them are new SV Black Star Promos. The two new SVP Black Star Promos exclusive to this product are a Pikachu Illustration Rare drawn by saino misaki and a Sprigatito ex.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Theo DwyerAbout Theo Dwyer

Theo Dwyer writes about comics, film, and games.
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.