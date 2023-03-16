Sea Of Thieves Celebrates Its 5th Anniversary With Season 9 Can you believe its been five years since Sea Of Thieves launched? Celebrate it in style as Seasons 9 of the game is now live.

Rare Inc. and Xbox Game Studios revealed their plans to celebrate the 5th Anniversary of Sea Of Thieves with the launch of Season 9 this week. The big addition this time around are the Chests of Fortune, which can be found only within a conquered Fort of Fortune. If you can hunt one down, you can turn them in for pieces of the new Fates of Fortune ship set, exclusive to this season. You'll also be able to also earn pieces from this set from The Reaper's Bones by turning in Reaper's Chests and Reaper's Bounties. You can also snag the symbol of the ultimate treasure hunter, the Fates of Fortune range of cosmetics, as the Chests of Fortune will be moving around the world to be earned in different ways. You can read more about Season 9 via Xbox Wire, which we have a snippet for below, along with a trailer giving you a deep dive.

"Valuable Chests of Fortune have begun to surface across the Sea of Thieves, and will require strategy and skill to acquire, as a single Chest can only be found within a conquered Fort of Fortune. Acquiring them can be quite the accomplishment, especially when other crews arrive to 'help' you empty the Vault's contents… But the effort is well worth it, as players who hand in Chests of Fortune will gradually earn the right to possess cosmetics from the prestigious Fates of Fortune set. This new range is ready to expand in future updates, and showing it off will let everyone know the kind of truly tenacious treasure hunter you really are. Never ones to be outdone, The Reaper's Bones have acquired their own Fates of Fortune pieces and are reserving these for pirates who bring them large numbers of Reaper's Chests and Reaper's Bounties. Since these blighted boxes now cast a shining beacon into the sky at all times, not just until they're handled, this may prove easier said than done."