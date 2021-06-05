Sea Of Thieves Is Getting A Triple Vinyl Soundtrack

For those of you who love the music of Sea Of Thieves, you'll soon be able to own it all as the game will be getting a triple vinyl soundtrack. Xbox Game Studios and Rare will be working with iam8bit to release this special edition of the game's complete soundtrack, complete with a 24-page bound-in storybook, pop-up center labels, and specially designed vinyl that will feel like a treasure unto itself. You can pre-order the album right now on the label's website for $100, with a planned release for sometime in Q3 2021. Here's some added details on it from the company.

Sea Of Thieves players know that the pirate's life can be a lonesome one. Even when you're crammed in with several of your closest co-conspirators, there are long stretches where music is the only thing that keeps a crew together. Sea Of Thieves' audio has been a standout component to Rare's pirate-themed adventure, from interactive jam sessions to a score that beautifully underscores the majesty — and dangers — of the seafaring life.

Robin Beanland, Sea Of Thieves' composer and the maestro behind many Rare classics including Jet Force Gemini, Killer Instinct, and Conker's Bad Fur Day delivered an impressively diverse audio score that goes far beyond the expected sea shanties. His evocative work captures the hull-splintering terror of naval combat, the wonder of setting foot on an unexplored island, and — fine — a sea shanty or two. The Sea Of Thieves soundtrack is iam8bit's fitting tribute to an incredible collection of music, with cover and album art by Haley Wakefield.

The three-LP collection includes 38 tracks, spanning 125 minutes of music. To help you get into the pirate's frame of mind, the collection's hardcover book jacket opens to reveal a special 24-page bound-in storybook. "Merry" Merrick shares some of his tall tales from a life at sea, supported by nautical illustrations by Vivian Shih. Liner notes include shanty lyrics, in case you feel compelled to belt out a few tunes with confidence. Finally, the center labels on each disc include innovative pop-up papercraft art, which lends a three-dimensional effect in the form of tiny ships, dancing people, and other whimsical Sea Of Thieves references. It's an essential item for superfans of Sea Of Thieves, adventure, or just great vinyl.