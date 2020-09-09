Sea Of Thieves Launches The Free Vaults Of The Ancients Update

Rare just released the free September update for Sea Of Thieves as players can now start their search for the Vaults Of The Ancients. You'll now have the chance to embark on journeys and find the perilous Puzzle Vaults from a bygone age, which according to the devs have "more recently been repurposed by the Gold Hoarders, turned into Treasure Vaults for their ever-expanding wealth". Captain Flameheart's rise to power threatens all of the safehouses security as the Hoarders will need to reclaim the keys they once hid. Also, if you're looking to own a pet dog, you're in luck! The Pirate Emporium has three different breeds of dog with the Alsatian, the Whippet, and the Inu with a coat pattern of your choice. We have a snippet of the info below and the trailer as you can read more about the update here.

The perilous Puzzle Vaults built in a bygone age have more recently been repurposed by the Gold Hoarders, turned into Treasure Vaults for their ever-expanding wealth. But Captain Flameheart's continued rise to power threatens the security of these safehouses, and the Hoarders need to reclaim the keys they once went to great lengths to hide. Take on a Treasure Vault Voyage from the Gold Hoarders' representative at your nearest Outpost, and you'll be given a Golden Wayfinder compass – this will help you find the pieces of the map to the hidden Vault Key. Once you have the key, the choice is yours: do you deliver it into the hands of the Gold Hoarders and claim your reward? Or risk using it to unlock the Treasure Vault, where you have a chance to gather up even greater riches and escape before the built-in traps take you out? If you haven't reached a high enough rank to be trusted by the Gold Hoarders but think you're up to tackling a Treasure Vault regardless, speak to new arrival Larinna at the tavern where she's taking over from Duke as the public face of the Bilge Rats.