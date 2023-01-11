SEGA Celebrates Phantasy Star's 35th Anniversary With New Concert Enjoy all the music of Phantasy Star through a very special concert that SEGA will be throwing for its anniversary.

SEGA will be celebrating the 35th Anniversary of their iconic series Phantasy Star with a special concert dedicated to its music. Sympathy 2023 will be a full orchestral concert that will take you on a journey of music throughout the series, performed at Bunkamaru Orchard Hall on January 21st at 1am PST (Jan 21st at 6pm JST). This particular series will be their first orchestral performance in nearly two years. While we don't have any confirmed tracks or a setlist that they will run through, we'd be shocked if they didn't go through all of the favorites from the series. Including the original titles on the Master System and Genesis, the first online title for SEGA Dreamcast, and the wide array of music that has been created for PSO2 over the years. We have more info on how you can watch and get tickets below.

"The concert will feature Azusa Tadokoro who voices Nadereh in Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis. Tadokoro will be joined by vocalists Annette Marie Cotrill, Mika Arisaka, Aimee Blackschleger, Karen, Jiro Takano, Florence McNair, Takenobu Mitsuyoshi, Satomi Sato. The Tokyo Philharmonic Orchestra will be conducted by Masamichi Amano. A vocal rendition of Unfathomable Darkness—the most-requested song in the Vocals for instrumental song survey for the PSO2 10th Anniversary Project—will be performed in the orchestral portion of Part 1! Azusa Tadokoro will sing Song of War in Part 2: Live performance and Song of Mourning in the orchestral portion of Part 3! On January 21st at 1 AM PST (Jan 21 at 6 PM JST), players from around the world can attend the live stream by purchasing live stream tickets now. All ticket purchasers will receive a bonus item code that can be used in-game to redeem a chat stamp, sticker, violin emote, and Mag Form. Archived viewing is available until January 29 at 11:59 PM PST."