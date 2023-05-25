Shadow Bayleef Raid Guide In Pokémon GO: Rising Shadows Build a team using our list of top counters to defeat this Shadow Raid with out Shadow Bayleef Raid Guide in Pokémon GO: Rising Shadows.

Shadow Raids have arrived in Pokémon GO as part of the current Rising Shadows events. These Shadow Raids feature Gyms taken over by Team GO Rocket and their Shadow Pokémon. They will sometimes feature Shiny-capable Shadows. Tiers Three and Five Shadow Raids also include a special Enraged feature, which sees the Raid Boss's Defense and Attack increase when it hits a certain threshold of health. The Shadow Raid Boss can be returned to its regular state by using Shadow Shards combined to make Purified Gems, a specialized tool for calming down Shadow Pokémon. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Shadow Bayleef.

Top Shadow Bayleef Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Shadow Bayleef counters as such:

Mega Blaziken: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Mega Charizard Y: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Shadow Moltres: Fire Spin, Sky Attack

Shadow Blaziken: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Reshiram: Fire Fang, Fusion Flare

Mega Gengar: Lick, Sludge Bomb

Mega Beedrill: Bug Bite, Sludge Bomb

Shadow Entei: Fire Fang, Overheat

Mega Pidgeot: Gust, Brave Bird

Mega Charizard X: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Shadow Bayleef with efficiency.

Pheromosa: Bug Bite, Bug Buzz

Moltres: Fire Spin, Sky Attack

Darmanitan: Fire Fang, Overheat

Chandelure: Fire Spin, Overheat

Blaziken: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Apex Purified Ho-Oh: Incinerate, Sacred Fire++

Nihilego: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb

Rayquaza: Air Slash, Hurricane

Galarian Darmanitan: Ice Fang, Avalanche

Roserage: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Shadow Bayleef can be defeated with one Trainer, but only if enough Purifed Gems are used to take it down to its non-Enraged state quickly. If Shadow Bayleef remains enraged, you will need at least two Trainers in order to defeat this Shadow Raid in Pokémon GO.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon.

Shiny Status

Shadow Bayleef cannot currently be Shiny in Pokémon GO.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

