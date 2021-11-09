Shadow Lugia & Shiny Vullaby Come To Pokémon GO Today

Niantic has announced the details for a new Team GO Rocket update in Pokémon GO. For the first time in three seasons, Team GO Rocket Leaders will change their Shadow Pokémon to coincide with the return of Giovanni with a new Shadow Legendary in tow: Lugia. Let's get into the details.

The following information was posted to the official Pokémon GO blog for this new Team GO Rocket content set to begin today, November 9th:

Giovanni is finally coming back to Pokémon GO and has set his sights on Hoopa. Our quest will be to stop Hoopa from becoming a Shadow Pokémon by defeating Giovanni and his Shadow Lugia. Shadow Lugia is a new Shadow arriving in the game for the first time. New Season of Mischief page: Completing this new page of the season-long Special Research is how trainers will earn a Super Rocket Radar to track down Giovanni.

These will go live at 12 AM local time. Early reports are confirming that certain Grunts will allow you to encounter their third-slot Pokémon, which is new. New Shadow Shinies: Early reports from timezones in which this content has rolled out report the following Shiny-capable Shadow Pokémon for each Leader: Arlo: Gligar Sierra: Nidoran (Female) Cliff: Grimer

Shiny release: Shiny Vullaby will be released. Niantic announced this update with the following note: In addition to the event-themed Pokémon already available to encounter in Field Research Tasks, you'll also be able to encounter Vullaby! For the first time in Pokémon GO, you'll be able to encounter a Shiny Vullaby, if you're lucky!

Best of luck out there against Team GO Rocket, fellow trainers!