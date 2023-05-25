Shadow Quilava Raid Guide In Pokémon GO: Rising Shadows Build a team using our list of top counters to defeat this Shadow Raid with out Shadow Quilava Raid Guide in Pokémon GO: Rising Shadows.

Shadow Raids have arrived in Pokémon GO as part of the current Rising Shadows events. These Shadow Raids feature Gyms taken over by Team GO Rocket and their Shadow Pokémon. They will sometimes feature Shiny-capable Shadows. Tiers Three and Five Shadow Raids also include a special Enraged feature, which sees the Raid Boss's Defense and Attack increase when it hits a certain threshold of health. The Shadow Raid Boss can be returned to its regular state by using Shadow Shards combined to make Purified Gems, a specialized tool for calming down Shadow Pokémon. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Shadow Quilava.

Top Shadow Quilava Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Shadow Quilava counters as such:

Primal Kyogre: Waterfall, Origin Pulse

Primal Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

Mega Swampert: Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon

Mega Blastoise: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon

Mega Aerodactyl: Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Shadow Swampert: Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon

Shadow Feraligatr: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon

Shadow Mamoswine: Mud-Slap, High Horsepower

Mega Gyarados: Waterfall, Hydro Pump

Shadow Tyranitar: Smack Down, Stone Edge

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Shadow Quilava with efficiency.

Kyogre: Waterfall, Origin Pulse

Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

Rampardos: Smack Down, Rock Slide

Kingler: Bubble, Crabhammer

Rhyperior: Mud-Slap, Rock Wrecker

Terrakion: Smack Down, Rock Slide

Tyrantrum: Rock Throw, Meteor Beam

Therian Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Earthquake

Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Mamoswine: Mud-Slap, High Horsepower

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Shadow Quilava can be defeated with one Trainer, but only if enough Purifed Gems are used to take it down to its non-Enraged state quickly. If Shadow Quilava remains enraged, you will need at least two Trainers in order to defeat this Shadow Raid in Pokémon GO.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon.

Shiny Status

Shadow Quilava cannot currently be Shiny in Pokémon GO.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!