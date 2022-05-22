Shatter Remastered Deluxe Will Be Released Sometime In Late 2022

Progress through richly detailed sci-fi-inspired stages with improved VFX running at native 4K 120 FPS, fine-tuned innovative gameplay mechanics, and a completely remixed soundtrack in 5.1 surround sound. For those players that enjoy games that are easy to learn but hard to master, Shatter Remastered Deluxe delivers an intense arcade action experience. Master mind-bending physics to manipulate and bounce balls at increasingly complex geometric structures, destroying bricks with intuitive controls fine tuned for console, Mac and PC. Take advantage of the unique "Suck and Blow" mechanic to control the angle of each ball's trajectory for precision attacks. Grab essential powerups like the Unstoppaball and Maneuveraball to deliver maximum damage.

Work your way through 71 levels of intense action that present unique challenges as you progress through Shatter Remastered Deluxe. Whilst navigating 10 distinct worlds, you will line up precision shots in an attempt to win insane boss battles, which will require you to collect Shards and unleash the powerful Shardstorm. A thumping original soundtrack from acclaimed producer Module, keeps you in the zone and deepens the already immersive experience. Overcome additional challenges by unlocking bonus gameplay options including Endless, Boss Rush, and Time Attack modes. Compete for high scores on global leaderboards or team up with friends in Endless Co-op Multiplayer and Time Attack Co-op Multiplayer for local couch co-op sessions.