Shatter Remastered Deluxe Will Be Released Sometime In Late 2022
Indie developer and publisher PikPok revealed they will be bringing Shatter Remastered Deluxe to both PC and consoles in late 2022. This version of the game has essentially been a revitalization that has been optimized for current and next-gen consoles, as they will be releasing it across the board. This includes improved graphics, remastered audio, finely-tuned mechanics, and a host of other additions and improvements that will make you miss the original as you survive through this one. No official release date has been set but we have a trailer you may enjoy down below.
Progress through richly detailed sci-fi-inspired stages with improved VFX running at native 4K 120 FPS, fine-tuned innovative gameplay mechanics, and a completely remixed soundtrack in 5.1 surround sound. For those players that enjoy games that are easy to learn but hard to master, Shatter Remastered Deluxe delivers an intense arcade action experience. Master mind-bending physics to manipulate and bounce balls at increasingly complex geometric structures, destroying bricks with intuitive controls fine tuned for console, Mac and PC. Take advantage of the unique "Suck and Blow" mechanic to control the angle of each ball's trajectory for precision attacks. Grab essential powerups like the Unstoppaball and Maneuveraball to deliver maximum damage.
Work your way through 71 levels of intense action that present unique challenges as you progress through Shatter Remastered Deluxe. Whilst navigating 10 distinct worlds, you will line up precision shots in an attempt to win insane boss battles, which will require you to collect Shards and unleash the powerful Shardstorm. A thumping original soundtrack from acclaimed producer Module, keeps you in the zone and deepens the already immersive experience. Overcome additional challenges by unlocking bonus gameplay options including Endless, Boss Rush, and Time Attack modes. Compete for high scores on global leaderboards or team up with friends in Endless Co-op Multiplayer and Time Attack Co-op Multiplayer for local couch co-op sessions.