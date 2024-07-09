Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: indie.io, Rejia Games, Shell Runner

Shell Runner Receives Early Access Date For Next Week

Shell Runner has been confirmed for a release on Steam into Early Access, as the PvE extraction looter shooter arrives next week.

Article Summary Shell Runner set for Steam Early Access release on July 15, 2024.

Dystopian looter shooter with PvE extraction gameplay.

Choose from over 20 Shells with unique skills and gear.

Experience procedurally generated maps and missions.

Indie game developer Rejia Games and publisher indie.io have confirmed an official release date for Shell Runner as the game comes to Early Access. The team has been working on this PvE extraction looter shooter for a while now, as we got some sneak peeks of it a few months back. Now, we'll see the game arrive in a limited capacity on PC via Steam when it comes out on July 15, 2024. We have a new trailer for you to enjoy as well before it drops next Monday.

Shell Runner

Welcome to 2045. The long struggle between people and corporations left the megacorps as overlords, ruling over the broken remnants of humanity huddled together in vast urban sprawls. But with no law or government beyond corporate boards, the underworld thrives. You are a Shell Runner using lifelike Shells to carry out wet work for anyone willing to pay. Shell Runner is a top-down tactical shooter hybridized with looter shooter and extraction games. Every run can make you rich – but lose your Shell and you lose all that. Experience high-risk runs as a solo merc – or find allies and face the seedy underbelly of a dystopian future in cooperative mode.

Shells are remotely controlled bodies that blur the line between man and machine. Take control of one of over 20 Shells, from disposable everyman models for low-tier mercs to specialized high-tech Shells for corporate assassins and shock troops. But be careful: Lose a Shell on a mission, and it's gone – together with all the gear, loot, and Silicon credits you managed to pilfer from other unfortunates living in the shadows of the corps. Life's cheap and brutal in the sprawl. You're always outnumbered and outgunned, and even a lowly thug can flatline your Shell in seconds if you don't play it smart. Plan ahead and outfit your Shell with an arsenal of melee weapons, firearms, and explosives. Fine-tune stats thanks to a multitude of modifiers. Then, head in to complete your contract. Stay on your toes, plan your attack, and hit your targets where they least expect it.

No two runs are the same. Every mission is a procedurally generated map, combining hand-crafted boss encounters with unpredictable randomness, ensuring no two runs are the same. Every Shell and item comes with random modifiers, meaning every contract is a risk – but also an opportunity. One job in the slums might leave you barely breaking even – the next one might make you break the bank. So get to work, Shell Runner; Silicon won't earn itself!

