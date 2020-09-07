Timburr Raid Spotlight: Boosted Shiny In Pokémon GO

Timburr is a Fighting-type Pokémon from the Unova region that can currently be battled in Tier One raids in Pokémon GO. Even beginner trainers can take this Pokémon out with no problem, so what makes this little punch-weasel such a coveted Pokémon? This Raid Spotlight will give trainers everything they need to know about this Generation Five Pokémon, including its boosted Shiny rate and 100% IVs.

Timburr has a boosted Shiny rate, likely around the same odds as Klink, which is said to be approximately one in 51. This makes Timburr raids attractive to many players, as the only other way to encounter this Pokémon is through 10KM Eggs. It evolves into Gurdurr and then, ultimately, Conkeldurr, which is one of the most powerful Fighting-type Pokémon in the game.

Defeating Timburr doesn't call for a pre-set team of six maxed out Pokémon, which we suggest in our Raid Guides for Legendary Pokémon and Mega Raids. Its weaknesses are Fairy-, Flying-, and Psychic-type Pokémon, so any of the best of those types will do. Generally, it's common to see trainers use a Mewtwo, Togekiss, Gallade, or Espeon against Timburr in order to take it down quickly and get to that coveted Shiny check.

When looking for a 100% IV Pokémon, Timburr's top CP in raids is 751 in normal conditions and 939 in boosted conditions. One thing about Timburr's IVs that you want to keep in mind, though, is that evolving the second stage of Gurdurr to Conkeldurr is free if it is traded. Trading Pokémon completely rerolls IVs, so it would be smart to take low IV Timburrs and trade them with friends in hopes to get another shot at a stronger Pokémon. Timburrs are also a great option for Lucky Trades, which guarantees a minimum of 12/12/12 in Attack, Defense, and HP.