Shiny Bunnelby & Diggersby Is Now Live in Pokémon GO

A new Shiny has arrived in Pokémon GO as part of the Spring 2021 event. Shiny Bunnelby has arrived, and it can be evolved into Shiny Diggersby.

Shiny Bunnelby is quite a strong Shiny in my opinion. Its standard form looks very normal, with realistic brown fur and ears tipped with darker brown. The Shiny enhances its design dramatically with a dark grey coat and silvery tips to its ears. Diggersby is similar, replacing its brown with a light silver and its weird yellow belly with brown fluff.

This is the main Shiny release in Pokémon GO's Spring 2021 event, but it isn't the only one. Here's the other new Shiny content arriving in Pokémon GO today:

The Flower Crown Happiny Line: The Happiny line already exists in their Shiny forms, but now a Costume variant of each of these Pokémon — Happiny, Chansey, and Blissey — has been released. Shiny Flower Crown Happiny can be hatched in 2KM Eggs, Shiny Flower Crown Chansey can be caught in the wild or in Tier Three Raids, and Shiny Flower Crown Blissey can be unlocked by evolving a Shiny Flower Crown Chansey.

Lopunny: Now, Lopunny was previously only available as a Shiny when evolving Buneary. That is no longer the case. One of the most exciting aspects of Mega Raids is how they unlock the Shiny-capability of an evolved Pokémon. Now, with Mega Lopunny released, all Lopunny counters can be Shiny, even outside of Mega Raids. While Lopunny isn't a common wild spawn by any means, I have personally noticed an increase in wild spawns of Pokémon available in Mega Raids. It's not a dramatic increase by any means, but they're out here. Pokémon whose evolved Shinies are unlocked by Mega Raids have a boosted Shiny rate that has been observed to be approximately one in 60.

Good luck to all of those hunting Shiny Bunnelby, Shiny Lopunny, and the new Flower Crowns in Pokémon GO!