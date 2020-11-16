Shiny Cobalion Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players

Lugia leaves Pokémon GO raids today at 1 PM Pacific, replaced by the Swords of Justice trio that consists of Cobalion, Terrakion, and Virizion. Let's take a look at the top counters to help trainers take down Cobalion, a dual Steel/Fighting-type, which can be encountered in its Shiny form. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on this Legendary from the Unova region, perfect your catching strategy, and understand Cobalion's 100% IVs.

Top Cobalion Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Cobalion counters as such:

Mega Charizard Y (Fire Spin, Blast Burn)

Shadow Machamp (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Shadow Entei (Fire Fang, Overheat)

Mega Charizard X (Fire Spin, Blast Burn)*

Reshiram (Fire Fang, Overheat)

Lucario (Counter, Aura Sphere)

Mega Houndoom (Fire Fang, Flamethrower)*

Conkeldurr (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Shadow Arcanine (Fire Fang, Flame Thrower)

Chandelure (Fire Spin, Overheat)

*Note that you can only have one Mega Pokémon at a time currently, so pick wisely.

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow or Mega Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Cobalion with efficiency.

Darmanitan (Fire Fang, Overheat)

Moltres (Fire Spin, Overheat)

Machamp (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Blaziken (Counter, Blast Burn)

Heatran (Fire Spin, Flamethrower)

Excadrill (Mud-Slap, Drill Run)

Groudon (Mud Shot, Earthquake)

Entei (Fire Fang, Overheat)

Landorus (Mud Shot, Earth Power)

Victini (Quick Attack, V Create)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Cobalion can be defeated with three trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or five players.

Catching Cobalion

Cobalion is one of the easier Pokémon to hit. Centrally located and at a comfortable distance, a good and strong throw is recommended. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, should do the trick.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in twenty. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Cobalion will have a CP of 1727 in normal weather conditions and 2159 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!