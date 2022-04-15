Shiny Corphish Comes To Pokémon GO Safari Zone In May 2022

Earlier this year, Niantic announced that they would resume scheduling new Safari Zone events in Pokémon GO. These events had previously been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with 2020's events facing cancellation with very short notice. Instead of canceling, though, Niantic treated ticket holders to remote versions of the scheduled Safari Zones which brought the spawns to the players. This was essentially a test for what would later become their biggest event yet: the remote GO Fest which has been running in Pokémon GO since the summer of 2020. Then, in the fall of 2021, Niantic hosted make-up events for those same Safari Zones held at the original locations, which confirmed that in-person events are indeed back on. Now, Niantic has announced the full details for their first brand-new Pokémon GO Safari Zone since pre-COVID times. As expected, Shiny Corphish will debut at Safari Zone Seville next month.

Niantic posted the following to the official Pokémon GO blog:

We can't wait to welcome the first major Pokémon GO Safari Zone event of the year, happening from May 13, 2022, to May 15, 2022, in Seville, Spain! Check the event page for highlights and tips to help you get ready for your adventure. Special occasions come with special surprises! If you're lucky, you might encounter Shiny Corphish for the first time in Pokémon GO! Grab your ticket here. Note: Tickets to this event are nonrefundable (subject to applicable laws and the exceptions set forth in the Terms of Service). Tickets are first come, first served, and are available for purchase while supplies last. There is no global gameplay component available for this live event. Are you ready for Seville? Let's GO!

In the past, Niantic will sometimes make a Safari Zone Shiny also spawn in the wild worldwide, though likely at a lower Shiny rate than the actual event. Stay tuned for more details coming soon.