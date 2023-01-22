Shiny Helioptile Arrives In Pokémon GO For Crackling Voltage Shiny Helioptile, Shadow Registeel, & Shiny Tapu Koko will debut in Pokémon GO during the Crackling Voltage event & the next Rocket Takeover.

We knew that Shiny Tapu Koko was going in Tier Five raids during the mysterious Crackling Voltage event in Pokémon GO, but we couldn't have predicted such a strong Shiny release for another Pokémon… much less a new Shadow Legendary. Let's get into the details.

Here are the full details for the Pokémon GO Crackling Voltage Event:

Date and time: Friday, January 27, 2023, at 10:00 AM to Sunday, February 5, 2023, at 11:59 AM local time.



Friday, January 27, 2023, at 10:00 AM to Sunday, February 5, 2023, at 11:59 AM local time. Shiny release with limited boosted Shiny odds: Shiny Helioptile makes its Pokémon GO debut. It will be in the wild, in raids, from Eggs, and from Field Research. Note that, for the first time, Niantic is setting rates to an encounter type rather than species. Helioptile is specifically noted to have a higher Shiny rate in Raids and Eggs. The only other time this was noted by Niantic was Noibat during the Halloween event.

Shiny Helioptile makes its Pokémon GO debut. It will be in the wild, in raids, from Eggs, and from Field Research. Note that, for the first time, Niantic is setting rates to an encounter type rather than species. Helioptile is specifically noted to have a higher Shiny rate in Raids and Eggs. The only other time this was noted by Niantic was Noibat during the Halloween event. Wild spawns: Ekans, Magnemite, Grimer, Electrike, Stunky, Blitzle, Ferroseed, Helioptile, and Grubbin. Beldum and Dedenne will be rare spawns. Thankfully, Helipotile isn't listed as a rare spawn, so it seems we will have a fighting chance.

Ekans, Magnemite, Grimer, Electrike, Stunky, Blitzle, Ferroseed, Helioptile, and Grubbin. Beldum and Dedenne will be rare spawns. Thankfully, Helipotile isn't listed as a rare spawn, so it seems we will have a fighting chance. 7 KM Gift Eggs: Alolan Sandshrew, Skarmory, Blitzle, Stunfisk, Galarian Stunfisk, Helioptile, Dedenne.

Alolan Sandshrew, Skarmory, Blitzle, Stunfisk, Galarian Stunfisk, Helioptile, Dedenne. Field Research encounters: Voltorb, Hisuian Voltorb, Plusle, Minun, Emolga, and Helioptile.

Voltorb, Hisuian Voltorb, Plusle, Minun, Emolga, and Helioptile. Raids: Tier One: Alolan Grimer, Shinx, Bronzor, Klink, Helioptile Tier Three: Venomoth, Galarian Weezing, Jolteon, Mawile Tier Five: Tapu Koko until February 1st at 10 AM, Registeel with Zap Cannon starting February 1st at 10 AM. Mega Raids: Mega Aerodactyl until February 1st at 10 AM, RMega Gengar starting February 1st at 10 AM.



There will also be a Team GO Rocket Takeover during the second half of this event.

Date and time: From Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at 12:00 AM to Sunday, February 5, at 11:59 PM local time.



From Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at 12:00 AM to Sunday, February 5, at 11:59 PM local time. New Shadow Legendary: Shadow Registeel will be introduced as Giovanni's new boss that must be defeated. You will be able to earn a Super Rocket Radar to encounter Giovanni and capture his Shadow Registeel starting with this Takeover and until the Season of Mythical Wishes ends on March 1, 2023, at 10 AM.

Shadow Registeel will be introduced as Giovanni's new boss that must be defeated. You will be able to earn a Super Rocket Radar to encounter Giovanni and capture his Shadow Registeel starting with this Takeover and until the Season of Mythical Wishes ends on March 1, 2023, at 10 AM. Team Leader Shift: If you're still looking to catch Shiny Shadow Sableye, Mawile, or Machop, get on the grind now. During the Takeover, the Team Leader's Pokémon will shift.

If you're still looking to catch Shiny Shadow Sableye, Mawile, or Machop, get on the grind now. During the Takeover, the Team Leader's Pokémon will shift. New Shadow Pokémon: Alolan Vulpix, Spoink, Blitzle, Joltik, and more.

Alolan Vulpix, Spoink, Blitzle, Joltik, and more. 12KM Strange Egg Pool: Larvitar, Absol, Skorupi, Sandile, Scraggy, Pawniard, Vullaby, Deino, Pancham, Skrelp, Salandit.

Larvitar, Absol, Skorupi, Sandile, Scraggy, Pawniard, Vullaby, Deino, Pancham, Skrelp, Salandit. Takeover bonuses: Team GO Rocket will appear more frequently at PokéStops and in balloons. You can use a Charged TM to help a Shadow Pokémon forget the Charged Attack Frustration.

