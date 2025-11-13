Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Morpeko, pokemon, Tales of Transformation

Shiny Morpeko Debuts In Pokémon GO For High Voltage Event

Details for the High Voltage event have been announced for Pokémon GO, and it will include bonuses including the debut of Shiny Morpeko.

Chance to encounter Shiny Morpeko via Field Research, Timed Research, GO Battle League, and snapshots.

Event bonuses include 2x XP, 2x Stardust, and increased Shiny odds for Emolga, Dedenne, and Togedemaru.

Paid Timed Research offers exclusive rewards like Premium Battle Passes, Elite Charged TM, and Shiny encounters.

Morpeko will be available in its Shiny form for the first time in Pokémon GO beginning with a new event, titled High Voltage, coming to the game later this month. Let's get into the details.

Here's what's happening for the High Voltage event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Tuesday, November 18, at 10:00 a.m. to Saturday, November 22, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. local time

Tuesday, November 18, at 10:00 a.m. to Saturday, November 22, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. local time Shiny release: Morpeko will be available in its Shiny form for the first time. Niantic notes: "Trainers have a chance to encounter Shiny Morpeko from Field Research, paid Timed Research, a Collection Challenge, the GO Battle League, and surprise snapshot encounters!"

Morpeko will be available in its Shiny form for the first time. Niantic notes: Wild Spawns: Emolga (can be Shiny), Dedenne (can be Shiny), Togedemaru (can be Shiny), and more. Rare spawns include Shinx (can be Shiny).

Emolga (can be Shiny), Dedenne (can be Shiny), Togedemaru (can be Shiny), and more. Rare spawns include Shinx (can be Shiny). Event bonuses: 2× XP for successfully catching Pokémon with Nice Throws or better. 2× Stardust for catching Pokémon. Increased chance to encounter Shiny Emolga, Shiny Dedenne, and Shiny Togedemaru. Field Research tasks reward Magnemite (can be Shiny), Morpeko (can be Shiny), and Yamper. Collection Challenge, which will reward XP, Stardust, and an encounter with Morpeko (can be Shiny)

Paid Timed Research: A $4.99 USD Paid Timed Research will be available in the shop. It includes: Two Premium Battle Passes One Elite Charged TM Encounters with event-themed Pokémon, including Emolga (can be Shiny), Dedenne (can be Shiny), Togedemaru (can be Shiny), and Morpeko (can be Shiny). And more. Niantic writes: "Please note that Timed Research expires. The tasks associated with this Timed Research must be completed and their rewards must be claimed before Saturday, November 22, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. local time. Trainers will be able to purchase and gift tickets to any of their Pokémon GO friends that they have achieved a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher with. Please note that purchases—including those made for other Trainers—are non-refundable (subject to applicable law and the exceptions set forth in the Terms of Service). Tickets cannot be purchased with PokéCoins."

