Shiny Petilil Goes Global With Pokémon GO: Glittering Garden

Niantic announces the new Glittering Garden event in Pokémon GO which introduces Shiny Petilil and offers limited Timed Research for free.

Shiny Petilil debuts at in-person Pokémon GO Fest 2023 events, but Niantic is giving all players a chance with the global Glittering Garden event.

Here's what's happening for the Glittering Garden event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Saturday, August 5, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time

Saturday, August 5, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time Shiny Pokémon debut: Shiny Petilil debuts for the first time at Pokémon GO Fest 2023: Osaka and GO Fest 2023: London. To celebrate those events, Shiny Petilil goes global for this Glittering Garden event.

Shiny Petilil debuts for the first time at Pokémon GO Fest 2023: Osaka and GO Fest 2023: London. To celebrate those events, Shiny Petilil goes global for this Glittering Garden event. Wild spawns : Bulbasaur, Jigglypuff, Oddish, Hoppip, Seedot, Cacnea, Petilil, Ferroseed, Spritzee, Swirlix, and Dedenne. Thankfully, we are not seeing Petilil as a rare spawn, but with Niantic, who really knows until the event begins?

: Bulbasaur, Jigglypuff, Oddish, Hoppip, Seedot, Cacnea, Petilil, Ferroseed, Spritzee, Swirlix, and Dedenne. Thankfully, we are not seeing Petilil as a rare spawn, but with Niantic, who really knows until the event begins? Boosted park spawns: Certain Pokémon will be available more frequently at parks during each of these days: August 5th: Petilil August 6th: Cacnea August 7th: Oddish August 8th: Seedot

Certain Pokémon will be available more frequently at parks during each of these days: 2KM Eggs : Budew, Cherubi, Sewaddle, Petilil, Bounsweet. Larvesta will be a rare hatch.

: Budew, Cherubi, Sewaddle, Petilil, Bounsweet. Larvesta will be a rare hatch. Bonus Features: 1/2 distance to earn hearts with your Buddy Pokémon 1.5× Candy for hatching Pokémon Increased chance of earning Candy XL when walking with your Buddy Pokémon 1.5× Stardust for hatching Pokémon

Field Research task encounters : Tangela, Roselia, Petilil, Foongus.

: Tangela, Roselia, Petilil, Foongus. Timed Research : Niantic says: "Timed Research will also be available at no cost. This Timed Research will give Trainers tasks focused on exploration and hatching Eggs. Please note that Timed Research expires. The Timed Research tasks and their rewards will disappear on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time."

Before this event, though, we are getting Poliwag Community Day:

Date and time: Sunday, July 30, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time



Sunday, July 30, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time Featured Pokémon: Poliwag. This Pokémon's split evolutionary path will give it a special attack per path, with one move for Poliwrath and the other for Politoed. Note that Poliwag has already had its Shiny released. Evolving Poliwag or Poliwhirl, all the way up to Poliwrath, will unlock the special Fighting-type Fast Attack of Counter. Trainer Battles: 8 power Gym and raids: 12 power Evolving Poliwag or Poliwhirl all the way up to Politoed using a King's Rock will unlock the special Ice-type Charged Attack of Ice Beam. Trainer Battles: 90 power Gym and raids: 90 power

Poliwag. This Pokémon's split evolutionary path will give it a special attack per path, with one move for Poliwrath and the other for Politoed. Note that Poliwag has already had its Shiny released. Field Research and Timed Research: Both of these will reward Trainers with King's Rocks to evolve Poliwhirl to Politoed. The Field Research will also give out Ultra Balls, Poliwag encounters, and more.

Both of these will reward Trainers with King's Rocks to evolve Poliwhirl to Politoed. The Field Research will also give out Ultra Balls, Poliwag encounters, and more. Community Day Special Research Storyline: This $1 Timed Research will be available in the shop. Here is what Niantic has to say about this questline: "For US$1.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency), you'll be able to access the Poliwag Community Day–exclusive Special Research story, Slippery Swirls. Stay tuned for when tickets for the Special Research story go live. Don't forget: you're now able to purchase and gift tickets to any of your friends that you've achieved a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher with.* To gift a ticket, tap the Special Research ticket in the in-game shop, then tap the Gift button instead of the Buy button. Tickets are nonrefundable (subject to applicable law and the exceptions set forth in the Terms of Service). Please note that this Special Research will not include an in-game medal."

This $1 Timed Research will be available in the shop. Here is what Niantic has to say about this questline: Event bonuses: 1/4 Egg Hatch Distance when Eggs are placed in an Incubator during the event period. Lure Modules activated during the event will last for three hours. Incense (excluding Daily Adventure Incense) activated during the event will last for three hours. GO Snapshot photobombs Double the chance of receiving Candy XL from catching Pokémon for Trainers Level 31 an dup One extra Special Trade for a maximum of three Special Trades per day Half off Stardust for Trades Double catch Candy Poliwag-themed Stickers

Tier Four Raids: After Community Day hours, Poliwhirl will feature in special in-person exclusive Tier Four Raids. Niantic writes: "After the three-hour Community Day event ends, Trainers will be able to take on special four-star Raid Battles. Claiming victory in one of these raids will cause more Poliwag to appear around the Gym that hosted the raid for 30 minutes! *Poliwag that appear under these circumstances will have the same chance of appearing as a Shiny Pokémon as those that appear during July Community Day's three-hour event period."

