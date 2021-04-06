Shiny Pokémon Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Shining Fates Part 23

There is a lot of excitement surrounding the Pokémon TCG right now, with much of it surrounding the special set (or, "holiday set" as some call it) Shining Fates. Shining Fates is modeled after the landmark 2019 set Hidden Fates, featuring both a main set and a subset called the Shiny Vault. Shiny Vault cards depict Shiny Pokémon and can be pulled, if you're lucky, in the reverse holo slot. Shining Fates includes a whopping 122 cards in the Shiny Vault on top of the 73 regular cards in the set. The set is a collector's dream and is currently selling out nationwide due to both the quality of the cards and the current historic hype surrounding the Pokémon TCG. Forget the hype, though. For many collectors, it's all about the artwork, and that artwork deserves to be spotlighted. In this series, we'll analyze every single card from the Shiny Vault of Pokémon TCG: Shining Fates, starting with the card coded SV1 and ending with SV122. It's going to be a long journey, and you can follow it the whole way by clicking the Shining Fates tag below. This time, we finish with the Dark-types and move to the Steel-types.

Nickit, Thievul: These might be underrated! I haven't seen much interest in these and the value is rather low compared to other cards in the Shiny Vault, but man… these ash-colored foxes are perfect Shinies to me. They have beautiful color palettes that match perfectly with the Dark-type of these cards. While the Dark-types have brought some of the strongest cards in Shining Fates without question, I have to say that I put these two right up there as some of my absolute favorites not only of this typing but in the larger set as well.

Galarian Meowth, Galarian Perrserker: In some ways, Shiny Vault cards capture the simplicity that makes vintage holos so beautiful. Vintage holos primarily showcased an iconic Pokémon design over a simple background. Now, Shiny Vault cards feature an iconic Pokémon design over silvery, textured foil with a burst of sparkles. All this is to say, a lot rides on the quality of the drawing here, and this Galarian Meowth is… well, it's real weird. I don't hate it, though. It's one of those ones that I think I'll grow to love, but I can't say it's not so, so weird and looks more like an Aaahh!!! Real Monsters character design than Galarian Meowth. Galarian Perrserker, on the other hand, is every bit the iconic design that we expect here.

Next time, our spotlight on Pokémon TCG: Shining Fates continues!