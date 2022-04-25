Shiny Therian Forme Landorus Arrives In Pokémon GO Tomorrow

When the Season of Alola started, it became clear that Niantic had an interesting pattern in mind for the future of Tier Five raids in Pokémon GO. The season kicked off with the release of the first-ever Alolan Legendary in the game, Tapu Koko. Following Tapu Koko, we got a break from the Alola rollout with a brief Therian Forme Tornadus feature, which saw that Pokémon get its Shiny released for the very first time. Then, Tapu Lele arrived in its Pokémon GO debut, followed by Therian Forme Thundurus getting its Shiny release. The pattern is simple: new release of an Alolan Island Guardian Legendary, Shiny release of a Therian, new release of an Alolan Island Guardian Legendary, Shiny release of a Therian, and so on, until they were all wrapped up. Right now, we have the third of four Alolan Island Guardian Legendaries in raids with Tapu Bulu. Tapu Bulu is set to leave raids today at 10 AM local time, replaced by Therian Forme Landorus which, as you likely noted in the pattern, will get its Shiny released.

Therian Forme Landorus will be in Pokémon GO raids from today until Tuesday, May 3rd at 10 AM. It will be featured in this Wednesday's weekly Raid Hour on April 27th from 6 PM – 7 PM.

Though it has not yet been announced, it is abundantly clear that the Legendary taking over for Therian Forme Landrous on May 3rd will be the fourth and final Alolan Island Guardian… the Water/Fairy-type Tapu Fini. What we don't know is how the final weeks of the Season of Alola will play out, as Tapu Fini wouldn't be featured in raids the entire time. We still have a good portion of May left to look to. We could see a run of all four Alolan Legendaries so far in raids followed by a run of all the Shiny-capable Therians all together at once as a sort of recap, but for now, all we can do is theorize.