Shiny Toxel Arrives in Pokémon GO Ahead of Wild Area Event

Pokémon GO has announced a new Toxel-themed event leading up to the global, remote Wild Arena 2024 mega-event in late November.

Niantic will introduce the Galarian Pokémon Toxel to Eggs in Pokémon GO ahead of the previously announced Wild Arena: Global event coming in late November. Let's get into the details.

Here's what's happening for the Into the Wild event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Monday, November 18, at 12:01 a.m. to Friday, November 22, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. local time

Monday, November 18, at 12:01 a.m. to Friday, November 22, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. local time New Pokémon: Toxel, a new Galarian species, will debut ahead of the big Wild Arena: Global event. It will hatch in 10 km Eggs and will be available in its shiny form upon release.

Toxel! Wild Spawns: Ivysaur, Bellsprout (can be Shiny), Weepinbell, Alolan Graveler, Magnemite (can be Shiny), Magneton, Gastly (can be Shiny), Haunter, Mareep (can be Shiny), Flaafy, Roselia (can be Shiny), Gulpin (can be Shiny), Luxio, Stunky (can be Shiny), Whirlipede, Emolga (can be Shiny), Foongus (can be Shiny), Dedenne (can be Shiny), Grubbin (can be Shiny), and Togedemaru (can be Shiny).

Eggs: 10 KM Eggs: Toxel in addition to the Pokémon normally available.

Raids: Tier Three: Weepinbell, Haunter, Flaaffy, Charjabug Tier Five: Tuesday, November 19: Nihilego (can be Shiny) Wednesday, November 20: Tapu Koko (can be Shiny) Thursday, November 21: Origin Forme Dialga (can be Shiny) with its signature attack Friday, November 22: Origin Forme Palkia (can be Shiny) with its signature attack Pokémon appearing in five-star raids each day will also be featured in a Raid Hour from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. local time for one day each

Max Battles: Drilbur (can be Shiny) Niantic notes: "Get ready for Pokémon GO Wild Area: Global! Dynamax Drilbur and Dynamax Excadrill will make for strong choices against Dynamax Toxtricity and Gigantamax Toxtricity during the event."

Paid Tickets: There will be multiple Paid Tickets to enhance this event. These include: Into the Wild: Raids for $5 USD. Bonuses include: Up to 2 free Raid Passes per day by spinning Photo Discs at Gyms 5,000 additional XP from completed raids 1 additional Candy from Pokémon in four-star, five-star, Mega, Ultra Beast, and Primal Raids Each day, Trainers will receive Timed Research that awards the following: 20 Poké Balls 1,000 XP 2,000 Stardust 3 Toxel Candy 1 Toxel Candy XL Into the Wild: Hatch for $5 USD. Bonuses include: Increased chance of hatching Toxel from 10 km Eggs 1/2 Egg Hatch Distance 2× Hatch Stardust 2× Hatch XP 2× Hatch Candy 1 single-use Incubator per day from spinning PokéStops Each day, Trainers will receive Timed Research that awards the following: 20 Poké Balls 1,000 XP 2,000 Stardust 3 Toxel Candy 1 Toxel Candy XL Regarding these tickets, Niantic writes: "Enhance your experience with paid Into the Wild tickets! Enjoy daily Timed Research and additional bonuses—perfect for Trainers who want to make the most of this event. And don't forget that you can gift tickets to your Pokémon GO friends and share the fun! These tickets will be available for purchase from Monday, November 18, at 12:01 a.m. to Friday, November 22, 2024, at 8:00 p.m local time. Trainers can purchase either one or both of these tickets. Each ticket features unique bonuses."

