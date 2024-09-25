Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Max Out, pokemon, Zacian
Shiny Zacian Raid Guide for Pokémon GO: Max Out Season
Zacian, one of the iconic Sword & Shield legendaries of Galar, gets its Shiny release in Tier Five Raids. Defeat it with these counters.
Article Summary
- Max Out season features Shiny Zacian in Tier Five Raids alongside Galarian Pokémon and Dynamax mechanics.
- Top Zacian counters include Dusk Mane Necrozma, Shadow Metagross, and Mega Gengar for effective battles.
- Defeat Zacian with a team of three trainers using powerful counters; four or more recommended for best results.
- Shiny Zacian has a 1 in 20 chance; 100% IV Zacian's CP is 2188 (normal) and 2735 (boosted) for optimal stats.
The September, October, and November seasons of Pokémon GO, titled Max Out, have now been announced. This season will focus on Galar, introducing Dynamax Pokémon and Max Battles. For the first month of Max Out, Tier Five Raids will feature Kyogre, Groudon, and Zacian, with Shadow Raids featuring Raikou on the weekends. Meanwhile, Mega Raids see the return of Mega Absol, Mega Houndoom, and Mega Gardevoir. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Zacian, who will have a stint as the Tier Five Raid Boss. Its Shiny form will also be available for the first time. Let's get into the details.
Top Zacian Counters
Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Zacian counters as such:
- Dusk Mane Necrozma: Metal Claw, Sunsteel Strike
- Shadow Metagross: Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash
- Mega Gengar: Lick, Sludge Bomb
- Metagross: Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash
- Jirachi: Charge Beam, Doom Desire
- Shadow Excadrill: Metal Claw, Iron Head
- Dawn Wings Necrozma: Shadow Claw, Moongeist Beam
- Primal Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades
- Mega Aggron: Iron Tail, Heavy Slam
- Melmetal: Thunder Shock, Double Iron Bash
It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Zacian with efficiency.
- Dialga: Metal Claw, Iron Head
- Origin Forme Dialga: Metal Claw, Iron Head
- Nihilego: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb
- Excadrill: Metal Claw, Iron Head
- Naganadel: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb
- Genesect: Metal Claw, Magnet Bomb
- Mewtwo: Psycho Cut, Psystrike
- Aggron: Iron Tail, Heavy Slam
- Roserade: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb
- Overqwil: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb
How Many Trainers Are Needed?
Zacian can be defeated with three trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.
Shiny Odds & 100% IVs
The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Zacian will have a CP of 2188 in normal weather conditions and 2735 in boosted conditions. Happy raiding, fellow trainers!
Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.