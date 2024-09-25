Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Max Out, pokemon, Zacian

Shiny Zacian Raid Guide for Pokémon GO: Max Out Season

Zacian, one of the iconic Sword & Shield legendaries of Galar, gets its Shiny release in Tier Five Raids. Defeat it with these counters.

Article Summary Max Out season features Shiny Zacian in Tier Five Raids alongside Galarian Pokémon and Dynamax mechanics.

Top Zacian counters include Dusk Mane Necrozma, Shadow Metagross, and Mega Gengar for effective battles.

Defeat Zacian with a team of three trainers using powerful counters; four or more recommended for best results.

Shiny Zacian has a 1 in 20 chance; 100% IV Zacian's CP is 2188 (normal) and 2735 (boosted) for optimal stats.

The September, October, and November seasons of Pokémon GO, titled Max Out, have now been announced. This season will focus on Galar, introducing Dynamax Pokémon and Max Battles. For the first month of Max Out, Tier Five Raids will feature Kyogre, Groudon, and Zacian, with Shadow Raids featuring Raikou on the weekends. Meanwhile, Mega Raids see the return of Mega Absol, Mega Houndoom, and Mega Gardevoir. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Zacian, who will have a stint as the Tier Five Raid Boss. Its Shiny form will also be available for the first time. Let's get into the details.

Top Zacian Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Zacian counters as such:

Dusk Mane Necrozma: Metal Claw, Sunsteel Strike

Shadow Metagross: Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash

Mega Gengar: Lick, Sludge Bomb

Metagross: Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash

Jirachi: Charge Beam, Doom Desire

Shadow Excadrill: Metal Claw, Iron Head

Dawn Wings Necrozma: Shadow Claw, Moongeist Beam

Primal Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

Mega Aggron: Iron Tail, Heavy Slam

Melmetal: Thunder Shock, Double Iron Bash

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Zacian with efficiency.

Dialga: Metal Claw, Iron Head

Origin Forme Dialga: Metal Claw, Iron Head

Nihilego: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb

Excadrill: Metal Claw, Iron Head

Naganadel: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb

Genesect: Metal Claw, Magnet Bomb

Mewtwo: Psycho Cut, Psystrike

Aggron: Iron Tail, Heavy Slam

Roserade: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb

Overqwil: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Zacian can be defeated with three trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Zacian will have a CP of 2188 in normal weather conditions and 2735 in boosted conditions. Happy raiding, fellow trainers!

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

