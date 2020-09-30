Shiny Zapdos Raid Hour Is Tonight In Pokémon GO

Zapdos Raid Hour is tonight from 6 PM to 7 PM local time in Pokémon GO. The current Legendary bosses have been having week-long stays, meaning that they're only getting one Raid Hour each. This will be the last chance to get Zapdos before it leaves the raid rotation this Friday, when it will be replaced by Moltres, the final of the three Legendary birds of Kanto. Here's why Pokémon trainers should seize this final opportunity to catch this Electric/Flying-type Legendary before it storms out of the game.

This current raid rotation of the Legendary Birds is special. Each of these Pokémon has had their signature moves, which normally cost an Elite Fast TM or an Elite Charged TM to unlock. Normally, Niantic will not give a Pokémon its move in a rotation like this that isn't part of a big event, so the including of these moves was a huge perk for trainers who missed their chances at the Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres Raid Hours.

Farming Zapdos candy is also highly recommended because of the use of both standard Zapdos and Shadow Zapdos as a counter. When Kyogre comics back to raids, both forms of Zapdos are terrific counters against that Water-type Legendary Pokémon. It is likely that some of the previously released Unova Legendaries will be getting their Shiny releases in raids soon and, when Tornadus comes back, for instance, Zapdos is among its top counters as well. Zapdos Candy earned while catching it can be used to power up Shadow Zapdos, which takes more Candy and Stardust to power up, so raiding this Pokémon will help for when its Shadow variant is needed as a top counter.

Good luck, fellow Pokémon GO trainers, in your hunt for either the Shiny or 100% IV Zapdos. Approach each raid with either Rock-type or Ice-type counters and at least three high-level trainers, and you will succeed in taking on this Generation One Legendary Pokémon.