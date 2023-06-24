Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: indie games, Polycorne, Silicon City

Silicon City Officially Releases On PC With New Content

Check out the latest trailer for Silicon City as the team has officially released the full version of the game with new content on Steam.

Indie game developer and publisher Polycorne have fully released Silicon City this past week, with new content added to the game. The game harkens back to the old-school Sim City way of doing things but with a greater focus on the actual citizens who live there as you build out the city you want. What's more, this game gives you far greater options when it comes to design and structure as you shape things how you wish. We got the latest trailer below as the game is now live on Steam.

"A fresh and innovative perspective on the classic city-building genre, where every citizen matters and has a say. As the mayor of a new city, you are in charge of its overall development, and you can rely on modern tools to make it pleasant for your citizens and get re-elected. They ll let you know when they're unhappy with your policies, and if you don't listen, they may just pack up and leave. And let's face it, without them; your city will be a lonely, empty place. Do you have what it takes to become the ultimate mayor of Silicon City? With a huge range of features and gameplay mechanics, this game is perfect for anyone who loves simulation or city-building games. Whether you're a seasoned gamer or a newcomer to the genre, you'll find plenty to love in Silicon City.

"In Silicon City, you'll start with an empty land and some money to lay out a small village and welcome a growing population of citizens who all have unique needs and desires. As it grows into a city, you'll need to balance your budget and manage your resources carefully to ensure that everyone is happy and thriving. With more than 50 unique buildings to construct, there's always something new and exciting to discover in Silicon City. And thanks to procedurally generated content, the possibilities are virtually endless!"

