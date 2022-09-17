Skarmory Raid Guide In Pokémon GO: Test Your Mettle

The Test Your Mettle event is now live in Pokémon GO. In addition to featuring the Ultra Beasts Kartana and Celesteela, this event features Steel-type Pokémon in raids, including Tier One, Tier Three, and Mega Raids. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on and defeat Skarmory, perfect your catching strategy, and understand this Pokémon's Shiny rate.

Top Skarmory Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Skarmory counters as such:

Mega Charizard Y: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Shadow Moltres: Fire Spin, Overheat

Xurkitree: Thunder Shock, Discharge

Shadow Entei: Fire Fang, Overheat

Mega Manectric: Thunder Fang, Wild Charge

Shadow Raikou: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

Shadow Electivire: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

Apex Shadow Ho-Oh: Incinerate, Sacred Fire+

Reshiram: Fire Fang, Overheat

Mega Charizard X: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Skarmory with efficiency.

Zekrom: Charge Beam, Wild Charge

Therian Forme Thundurus: Volt Switch

Chandelure: Fire Spin, Overheat

Darmanitan: Fire Fang, Overheat

Apex Purified Ho-Oh: Incinerate, Sacred Fire++

Moltres: Fire Spin, Overheat

Electivire: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

Raikou: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

Entei: Fire Fang, Overheat

Heatran: Fire Spin, Flamethrower

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Skarmory can be defeated by solo trainers. If you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have two Pokémon GO players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon.

Shiny Odds

Skamory has a boosted Shiny rate of approximately one in 60.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!