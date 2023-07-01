Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Sky: Children Of The Light, thatgamecompany

Sky: Children Of The Light Announces 2023 Days Of Music Event

Sky: Children Of The Light will be holding another event soon as the game announced the Days Of Music event coming soon.

Indie game developer and publisher thatgamecompany revealed the next event for Sky: Children Of The Light as they're getting a new Days Of Music event. Starting on Monday, July 3rd, and running all the way until Sunday, July 16th, players across PS4, PS55, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices, will be able to join the symphony at Harmony Hall and experience a kaleidoscope of sounds and melodies for a unique presentation. Much like they've done in the past with previous events, you'll be able to take part in a musical event with your character, as they will introduce two new instruments in the saxophone and the violin. The saxophone will be available via in-game currency, however, the violin will be available on July 7th for $20. We got more details on the event below.

"New sounds and new melodies will soon echo through Sky: Children Of The Light. From July 3rd through the end of July 16th, Harmony Hall will be at the center of a cozy event for players with any music experience—or even no music experience!—to gather and share their favorite tunes. Two new instruments are on offer for the event—which we think will be exciting news to everyone! First up is a saxophone, available during Days of Music for in-game currency that can be gathered in and around Harmony Hall. Days of Music is also the debut of the violin. It will be an IAP and remain permanently available, even after the event ends."

"If you're interested in some of Sky's other instruments, four Spirits from the Seasons of Gratitude and Rhythm will also arrive for the occasion. Each one brings an instrument that can be unlocked, including a piano, xylophone, and more. Apart from instruments, new music sheets have been added to the music sheet challenges, which will also give each Sky kid an extra boost of Light (and maybe some event currency) if they sit down to try their hand at one, no minimum skill level needed! Meanwhile, the new Jam Station in Harmony Hall invites all Sky kids to create their own mini-recordings with up to four parts."

