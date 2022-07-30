Slaycation Paradise Set To Be Released Mid-August

Merge Games revealed this week that they now have an official release date for Slaycation Paradise, set for mid-August. The game will officially drop on August 18th for PC and consoles digitally, with a physical edition coming out on September 23rd. The news also comes with a brand new trailer, giving you a look at a lot of the game, including arenas, enemies, weapons, and more. Enjoy the trailer below!

Dive into the heart of the action constructing elaborate custom defence systems and wild, unexpected weaponry as you tear through hordes of enemies. Knock back a drink from the bar and let loose. Plow through everything from traditional zombie apocalypses to swathes of deranged lucha libres, on a series of unstable and dangerous alternate Earths – rigged for your pleasure. Twinstick shooting & Tower Defense! – Taking the best of each genre to create an engaging and addictive gameplay loop where hordes of bloodthirsty enemies are waiting to welcome you to the party!

Earn Slaycation Club Member's Rewards – We like to give back to our members here at Slaycation Paradise. While touring with us, you'll earn Slaycation Club Rewards, allowing you to unlock crazy new weapons and wonderful upgrade perks. Only the best will do for our valued customers!