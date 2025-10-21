Posted in: Games, Minecraft, Video Games | Tagged: M Shawn “clown” Crahan, Slipknot, Vernearth
Slipknot's Clown Announces New Minecraft Experience: Vernearth
The drummer for Slipknot has become a game programmer, making an all-new Minecraft experience that he is calling Vernearth
- Slipknot's Clown launches a unique Minecraft Java multiplayer world called Vernearth for all ages
- Vernearth is not a mod, DLC, or official project with Mojang—it's a standalone creative server
- The realm features surreal landscapes, mysterious Mind Stewards, and over 100 million blocks
- Players can sign up for updates now, with a planned launch before the end of October 2025
In one of the weirder stories we've seen as 2025 is slowly drawing to a close, the drummer of Slipknot has created a new Minecraft experience for you to check out. Yes, the one and only M. Shawn "Clown" Crahan from the metal band Slipknot is a gamer and a programmer on the side, and he has created an all-new experience for Minecraft fans that he's called Vernearth.
To get it out of the way, this is not a mod for the main game. Nor is this a DLC of any kind, as they are not working with Mojang or Microsoft. And it's not tied to anything he does as a musician. This is designed to be a standalone all-ages multiplayer realm built inside Minecraft Java 1.21.4, which means it will most likely run on its own server for people to take part in whatever activities he has planned for this world. At the moment, it's not active. The main website takes you to a single page where you can sign up for updates, as it appears they're aiming to launch the game before the end of October. For now, we have the official description we were provided and this singular image of what it looks like.
Vernearth
What is Vernearth? For Clown, Vernearth isn't just a game world, it's an extension of his creativity outside Slipknot, suitable for players of all ages. This isn't just Minecraft. It's Vernearth. Vernearth is a surrealist experience. Think of it as a place where time and reality don't play by the rules. Over 100 million blocks make up this ever-changing landscape, home to mysterious beings called Mind Stewards and endless opportunities for creation, combat, and exploration. Whether you want to build, battle, or just lose yourself in the atmosphere, Vernearth is designed to pull you in and never let go.