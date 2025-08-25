Posted in: Games, Maximum Games, Video Games | Tagged: Merge Games, Smalland, Smalland: Survive The Wilds
Smalland: Survive The Wilds Receives The Underlands Update
Smalland: Survive The Wildshas a brand new update available, as players can dive into The Underlands with all sorts of new content
Article Summary
- Explore The Underlands, a vast new underground biome beneath forest, swamp, and desert regions.
- Encounter new creatures, bosses, and hazards, including whip spiders and albino scorpions.
- Collect crystals to craft magical items, unlock equipment, and enhance armor variants.
- Experience fresh quests, consumables, base-building options, and Grappling Gun improvements.
Merge Games and Maximum Entertainment dropped a new update into Smalland: Survive The Wilds this week, as players can now explore what The Underlands has to offer. Players have some new options at their disposal as they can explore an underground world hidden beneath the already existing biomes, which have been hinted at before but now you can actually see them. Many of them have their own distinct caverns beneath the forest, swamp, and desert areas, which come with their own quests, creatures, hazards, and more. We have more details from the devs here and a trailer above as the content is now live.
Smalland: Survive The Wilds – The Underlands
Embark on a subterranean journey in a unique cavernous area spanning the forest, swamp, and desert, expanding the world map with new points of interest, quests, and base-building opportunities. These winding passageways hide secrets for only the bravest explorers to find.
- New area: the Underlands,
- New resources,
- New consumables,
- New bossfights,
- New quests,
- New crafting table,
- New stat: the Wyrd,
- New ranged weapon,
- New armour set variants,
- New creatures and creature variants (crystallized),
- New building structures,
- Reworked "Grappling Gun" functionality
- "Hooks" as ammunition are not needed anymore,
- Each shot consumes durability on the "Grappling Gun", until durability is depleted, any number of Hooks may be shot.
- Rebalanced enemies' weaknesses to "Frostbitten" and "Scortched" status effects,
- Minor bug fixes,