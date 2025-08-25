Posted in: Games, Maximum Games, Video Games | Tagged: Merge Games, Smalland, Smalland: Survive The Wilds

Smalland: Survive The Wilds Receives The Underlands Update

Smalland: Survive The Wildshas a brand new update available, as players can dive into The Underlands with all sorts of new content

Article Summary Explore The Underlands, a vast new underground biome beneath forest, swamp, and desert regions.

Encounter new creatures, bosses, and hazards, including whip spiders and albino scorpions.

Collect crystals to craft magical items, unlock equipment, and enhance armor variants.

Experience fresh quests, consumables, base-building options, and Grappling Gun improvements.

Merge Games and Maximum Entertainment dropped a new update into Smalland: Survive The Wilds this week, as players can now explore what The Underlands has to offer. Players have some new options at their disposal as they can explore an underground world hidden beneath the already existing biomes, which have been hinted at before but now you can actually see them. Many of them have their own distinct caverns beneath the forest, swamp, and desert areas, which come with their own quests, creatures, hazards, and more. We have more details from the devs here and a trailer above as the content is now live.

Smalland: Survive The Wilds – The Underlands

Embark on a subterranean journey in a unique cavernous area spanning the forest, swamp, and desert, expanding the world map with new points of interest, quests, and base-building opportunities. These winding passageways hide secrets for only the bravest explorers to find. But danger lurks in the dark. New enemies make the underground their home. Stay alert as you fight for survival. Powerful new foes such as the whip spider and albino scorpion await underground. In addition to new locations and enemies, The Underlands introduces an entirely new resource—crystals. There are multiple types of crystals to collect, some of which are tied to seasonal changes. With them, craft magical items, create new totems, and increase your armor variants. As you delve deeper, keep an eye out for shimmering crystals. These powerful resources can be used to unlock new equipment and abilities that will reshape how you survive in Smalland.

New area: the Underlands,

New resources,

New consumables,

New bossfights,

New quests,

New crafting table,

New stat: the Wyrd,

New ranged weapon,

New armour set variants,

New creatures and creature variants (crystallized),

New building structures,

Reworked "Grappling Gun" functionality

"Hooks" as ammunition are not needed anymore,

Each shot consumes durability on the "Grappling Gun", until durability is depleted, any number of Hooks may be shot.

Rebalanced enemies' weaknesses to "Frostbitten" and "Scortched" status effects,

Minor bug fixes,

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!