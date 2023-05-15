Smurfs Kart Confirmed For Console Release This August Microids will be releasing Smurfs Kart this Summer as they revealed the release date for Xbox and PlayStation.

Microids officially revealed this morning that they will be releasing Smurfs Kart for both Xbox and PlayStation consoles this August. The game has been teased for a few months now as one of the many titles the company has been signed onto making over the next few years. This one is in the traditional video game kart racing way; only you're getting a Smurfs theme that will push you to the limit of what you can do with the familiar blue cartoon characters. Enjoy the latest trailer and info below as the game will be released on August 22nd.

"It's time to make engines roar. Pick a Smurf with their individual kart and unique superpower, and get ready for some frantic races with the whole family! Get a head start, take shortcuts, master the Smurf's superpowers, and use bonuses to rise in the rankings. Alone or with others, a new beginner, or an experienced driver… Everyone can win the Smurf place and drive wild races with friends and family!"