Sniper Elite 5 Reveals More Of The Art Style To The Game

Rebellion Developments have released a brand new video for Sniper Elite 5 as they show off more of the artistic style of the game. While a lot has been talked about the accuracy of both the time period this is set in and the weapons being used, not a lot is being said about how accurate the team got when it came to making sure the world looked appropriate as well. This latest video, which you can check out down below, offers up some insight from the devs as well as the game's military advisor and motion capture artist Paul Biddiss. All while showing off gameplay footage with the new traversal, sneaking, and takedowns actions in the game with new non-lethal options. Enjoy the video before the game drops on May 26th.

Paul Biddiss, the military advisor and action coordinator for a number of high-profile movies and TV shows, provided his expertise to the Sniper Elite 5 development team as well as being the motion capture artist for Karl Fairburne, helping to ensure the highest possible level of authenticity to his movements and takedowns. Speaking about his involvement in the game Paul said: "All the takedowns are realistic to the training that was given to SOE operatives… everything is realistic. There is no embellishment."

The new video also gives details of the other stealthy options open to Karl including new traversal mechanics which open up hidden areas of the maps as well as giving the player alternative routes to approach their objectives. The player will also have to consider the audible distance of both their weapon and ammo when taking a shot if they want to remain undetected. For Sniper Elite 5 the player will have a host of non-lethal options at their disposal including the ability to incapacitate the enemy with non-lethal takedowns and ammunition. These options provide the player with even greater scope to approach each mission and game scenario in a way that best suits their playstyle and their objective.