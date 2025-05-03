Posted in: Games, Rebellion, Sniper Elite, Video Games | Tagged: Sniper Elite: Resistance

Sniper Elite: Resistance Releases New Massive DLC Pack

Sniper Elite: Resistance has released a new DLC pack called the Striking Range Mission, Weapons and Skins Pack, plus some freebies

Article Summary Sniper Elite: Resistance launches Striking Range DLC pack with new mission and weapons for $16.

Players take on a covert mission to stop a V1 rocket attack and rescue a captured Resistance operative.

Striking Range pack features the SVT-40 rifle, Mars Automatic Pistol, and new character skins.

Free Commando Weapon and Skin Pack adds the silent D.L. Carbine Rifle and Covert Rifle Wrap.

Rebellion Developments dropped a new pack of content for Sniper Elite: Resistance, as players can get their hands on a massive DLC pack. The "Striking Range Mission, Weapons and Skins Pack" is exactly what it says it is, as they have loaded up a bunch of content into a single package for you to enjoy. But, its paid DLC, so it'l cost you $16. They also released the Commando Weapon and Skin Pack, which is free to download. We have details on both for you here.

Sniper Elite: Resistance – Striking Range Mission, Weapons and Skins Pack

Prevent a devastating V1 rocket barrage from decimating the Allied invasion fleet ahead of D-Day while also attempting a covert rescue of the captured Resistance operative, Carillon. Extract the asset and employ whatever means necessary to sabotage the launch site and put it beyond use, permanently. To assist you on your mission, the SVT-40 and Mars Automatic Pistol have been added to your armory.

Also known as the Tokarev self-loading rifle, the SVT-40 is a Soviet semi-automatic battle rifle that features a refined, light design with a folding magazine release. Whereas the Mars Automatic Pistol was billed as the most powerful handgun in the world at the time. The Striking Range Mission, Weapons & Skins Pack includes:

Striking Range Campaign Mission

SVT-40 Rifle

Mars Automatic Pistol

Resistance Fighter Character Skin (Harry)

Ghillie Suit Elite Character Skin (Harry)

Ghillie Rifle Wrap Elite

Commando Weapon and Skin Pack (Free)

The Commando Weapon and Skin Pack adds the deadly D.L. Carbine Rifle and the Covert Rifle Wrap to your arsenal. The D.L. Carbine is a suppressed rifle that is extremely quiet, making it a staple weapon among Allied Commandos. The D.L. Carbine also pairs perfectly with the Covert Rifle Wrap, which enhances the stealth capabilities of elite operatives on even the most dangerous of covert missions. The Commando Weapon & Skin Pack includes:

D.L. Carbine Rifle

Covert Rifle Wrap

