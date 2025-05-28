Posted in: Frictional Games, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Abylight Studios, soma

SOMA Will Finally Be Release For Nintendo Switch

The highly-praised indie horror game SOMA will finally be making its way over to the Nintendo Switch for its 10th Anniversary

Article Summary SOMA is coming to Nintendo Switch, arriving in 2025 for its anticipated 10th Anniversary release.

Acclaimed indie horror from Frictional Games finally makes its debut on the portable platform.

Explore the underwater sci-fi world of PATHOS-II and confront existential terror and horrors.

Outsmart corrupted humans, monsters, robots, and a rogue AI in this atmospheric, story-driven game.

Indie game developer Frictional Games and co-publisher Abylight Studios will finally bring their horror masterpiece SOMA over to the Nintendo Switch this year. The game is approaching its 10th Anniversary this September, and while it's come out on a number of platforms, the Switch just hasn't been one of them on account of it coming out two years before the console was available. Now it looks like Switch owners will finally get a chance to experience what has been touted as one of the best indie horror games of all time. No official release date was given for the title beyond the idea it will be out in 2025, but they did release a new trailer, which you can check out here.

SOMA

SOMA is a sci-fi horror game from Frictional Games, the creators of Amnesia: The Dark Descent. It is an unsettling story about identity, consciousness, and what it means to be human. The radio is dead, food is running out, and the machines have started to think they are people. Underwater facility PATHOS-II has suffered an intolerable isolation and we're going to have to make some tough decisions. What can be done? What makes sense? What is left to fight for?

Enter the world of SOMA and face horrors buried deep beneath the ocean waves. Delve through locked terminals and secret documents to uncover the truth behind the chaos. Seek out the last remaining inhabitants and take part in the events that will ultimately shape the fate of the station. But be careful, danger lurks in every corner: corrupted humans, twisted creatures, insane robots, and even an inscrutable omnipresent A.I. You will need to figure out how to deal with each one of them. Just remember there's no fighting back, either you outsmart your enemies or you get ready to run.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!