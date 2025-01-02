Someone Made An R-Type Garfield-Parody Game

Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Gar-Type, garfield, Lumpy Touch, R-Type

In what is already the weirdest thing we've seen in 2025 (two days in), someone decided to make a parody version of R-Type featuring the cartoon strip Garfield. Simply called Gar-Type, this is a side-scrolling space shooter game created by indie developer Lumpy Touch that takes cues from R-Type and other titles in the genre, but it's been splashed with an art design featuring several characters from both the Garfield strip and cartoon series. I honestly never thought I needed to see a game where a lasagna-loving cat and his clearly single-for-life owner were transported into a futuristic realm in which they save the galaxy, but here we are, and it's pretty fun.

Some people may have a hard time with the game, as it works primarily off mouse controls instead of a keyboard or controller. You'll use the mouse to position yourself, as well as both left and right click to fire off weapons at enemies. We died a few times just trying to navigate the level and getting used to controlling it, but once you get the hang of things, it's pretty dope. Jump in and play it as quickly as you can before someone tries to copyright strike it down.

Gar-Type

Gorestar, the living planet, is on a direct course for Earth. It's time to debut our secret weapon duo: Ace pilot Jon Starbuckle, and his prototype starfighter, Gar-Type D. Your mission: save humanity! Defend the Earth from the alien invaders!

Right click to use your G-Field! It deals high damage to enemies, spam it often. You can store up to 2 charges. Holding the right click and dragging your cursor will let you perform a (risky) G-Field Jump. It can go through solid walls and enemy boss attacks (or bosses themselves, hint hint, Stage 3). You can fullscreen the game in the main menu (top right button). However, it can be laggy in a web browser. For the best fullscreen experience, get the downloadable version of the game from itch.io.

