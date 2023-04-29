Space Gladiators Is Coming To Consoles In May Blobfish Studios confirmed this past week that they will be bringing the PC title Space Gladiators over to consoles.

Indie developer and publisher Blobfish Studios confirmed this week they will be giving Space Gladiators a release on consoles next month. The game has been out for over two years on PC, giving players a chance to experience some platforming combat with silly characters who are trying to break out of the prison planet. Now you'll be able to experience it on all three major consoles when it drops on May 4th, 2023. You can checkout the latest trailer for the game down below.

"Space Gladiators showcases where a lot of Brotato's quirky space-faring potato energy started, also being roguelite with tight controls and tons of build options, but going for a side-scrolling perspective rather than top-down. Escape from the hole and build up your gladiator with an astounding plethora of pets, weapons, & trinkets as you carve out a path forward through platforming challenges, combat rooms, and other weird encounters in between. Fight your way out of a planet prison in this 2D hand-drawn roguelite platformer! You've been captured and sent to entertain aliens as a gladiator in a faraway planet called Tartarus. You will have to advance through randomly generated biomes with deadly traps and monsters blocking your path. Choose your opponents in the arenas, beat them for items and coins and you might be able to earn your freedom!"