Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Forklift Interactive, Sole Survivor Games, Space Scum

Space Scum Releases New Trailer While Promoting a Demo

Check out the latest trailer for the upcomingh sci-fi tactical RPG Space Scum, as the devs are planning a demo sometime in August

Article Summary Space Scum drops a new trailer, showing off its tactical turn-based sci-fi RPG action.

Demo for Space Scum arriving on Steam this August, letting players try the game firsthand.

Explore procedurally generated planets, make impactful choices, and face unique challenges.

Recruit mercenaries, level up, and customize your squad with a variety of weapons and skills.

Indie game developer Sole Survivor Games and publisher Forklift Interactive dropped a new trailer for Space Scum this morning, along with word of an incoming demo. First off, the trailer reveals more of the gameplay, as they highlight several elements of this tactical RPG game, where you command a band of mercenaries to fight, loot, and level everything up for the next challenge or mission. Enjoy the video here as the team are planning a demo to be released on Steam this August.

Space Scum

Space Scum is a tactical, turn-based RPG, set across multiple procedurally generated planets, ensuring no playthrough is the same – though they all exist in the same gritty, Sci-Fi universe. You'll choose your own custom origin and encounter different environments, enemy types, factions and missions, all based on where you go and what you choose to do. Of course, when all the choices are yours, so are the consequences… The brutal worlds of Space Scum take no prisoners, and you're not expected to either. Recruit your team and keep them alive long enough to gain experience and level up – because if any of your mercenaries fall in battle, they'll be gone for good. So make sure you invest wisely in who'll be coming with you as you build up your rep, and who'll be getting left behind…

Make the most of the vast array of weaponry and defensive options across your combat encounters. Whether you want a squadmate to specialize in melee combat, ranged weapons, or more tactical support like shields, hacking, and the use of turrets, the choice is yours. And while you might start with the more common ballistic ranged and simple melee weapons, you'll soon find yourself moving onto more exotic fare like laser rifles, energy shields, and more… Between winning in combat and completing missions, you'll earn valuable experience, spoils of war, and rewards. All of which are spent getting new gear, hiring new mercs, and unlocking new skills for each member of your team, with the aim of building the ultimate Mercenary Company. And of course, making sure that the biggest, baddest foe out there in the 'verse…is you.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!