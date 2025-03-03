Posted in: Electronic Arts, Games, Video Games | Tagged: hazelight studios, Split Fiction

Split Fiction Releases New Funny "Friend Edition" Trailer

Check out the new funny trailer for the game Split Fiction, as the team reminds tou that it's a two-player game that requires a friend

Article Summary Check out Split Fiction's new trailer highlighting its fun co-op gameplay experience.

Join Mio and Zoe on a thrilling ride through sci-fi and fantasy worlds in Split Fiction.

Use the Friend's Pass to invite a friend across platforms in this unique co-op adventure.

Conquer a variety of challenges from taming dragons to battling cyber ninjas in Split Fiction.

Hazelight Studios and Electronic Arts released a new funny trailer for Split Fiction today, as they point out you need a friend in order to play the game. The trailer basically serves as a reminder that this is a co-op adventure and that even the most hardcore of single-player gamers will need a helping hand, encouraging you to find someone through a few different options available for those who just don't have someone readily available to play with. Enjoy the trailer as the game arrives on March 6 for PC and all three major consoles.

Split Fiction

Split Fiction is a unique action-adventure experience that keeps you on the edge of your couch with unexpected moments. One minute, you're taming adorable dragons, and the next, you're fighting as cyber ninjas, escaping terrifying trolls, or dodging hover cars thrown by a robotic parking attendant. It's weird, it's wild, and it's designed to be shared. Grab your co-op partner and get ready to overcome any obstacle thrown your way. Mio and Zoe are contrasting writers – one writes sci-fi, and the other writes fantasy – who become trapped in their own stories after being hooked up to a machine designed to steal their creative ideas. They'll have to rely on each other to break free from their memories intact, working together to master a variety of abilities and overcome diverse challenges while jumping between sci-fi and fantasy worlds in this unexpected tale of friendship.

Tailored For Two: Hazelight's mission to craft unique and memorable co-op experiences continues in this split-screen adventure. Work with a partner, coordinating your actions to overcome challenges — even if they're on another platform. WIth the Friend's Pass* you can invite a friend on another supported console or PC to join you for free.

Hazelight's mission to craft unique and memorable co-op experiences continues in this split-screen adventure. Work with a partner, coordinating your actions to overcome challenges — even if they're on another platform. WIth the Friend's Pass* you can invite a friend on another supported console or PC to join you for free. Worlds of Pure Imagination: Each level of your adventure alternates between Zoe's fantasy settings and Mio's sci-fi worlds. Escape a sun that's going supernova, take on a monkey in a dance battle, battle a bad kitty, and ride everything from gravity bikes to a sandshark. Every world brings a new look to admire, new game styles to enjoy, and new mechanics and abilities to master.

From Bickering to BFFs: Starting out as strangers, Mio and Zoe's personalities clash; but they'll soon need to overcome their differences in order to escape their bizarre prison. As the products of their own imaginations throw unexpected challenges at them, they'll need to have each other's backs and take on everything together.

