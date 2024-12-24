Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Dual Destiny, pokemon, Sprigatito

Sprigatito Shines in Pokémon GO January 2025 Community Day

Niantic giveth, Niantic taketh away. Changes come to Pokémon GO Community Day this January with a Sprigatito-focused event.

Article Summary Sprigatito stars in January 2025 Pokémon GO Community Day with exciting new features and bonuses.

Niantic introduces "bigger" Community Days with more research opportunities and exclusive moves.

Special Research available for $2, offering rewards like encounters with themed Sprigatito.

Event offers bonus Stardust, Candy, special trades, and Sprigatito PokéStop Showcases.

The first Pokémon GO Community Day of 2025 has been announced, and it's a big one: Sprigatito! This means that the Galarian Starters will likely all get their Shinies released in 2025 as Niantic begins a cycle of their Community Days. Let's get into the details of the Community Day event, which introduces some changes.

Here are the full details for Sprigatito Community Day, the newly announced January 2025 event in Pokémon GO:

: Sunday, November 10, 2024, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time "Bigger" Community Days: Niantic notes: "Community Days are going bigger during Pokémon GO: Dual Destiny! Starting with January Community Day, get ready to experience new free Timed Research, paid Special Research, and rare Field Research as you search for the featured Pokémon with Season-exclusive Special Backgrounds in Pokémon GO: Dual Destiny. We're trying out new things for Community Day and will reevaluate these changes for next Season and onward."

Niantic notes: "Community Days are going bigger during Pokémon GO: Dual Destiny! Starting with January Community Day, get ready to experience new free Timed Research, paid Special Research, and rare Field Research as you search for the featured Pokémon with Season-exclusive Special Backgrounds in Pokémon GO: Dual Destiny. We're trying out new things for Community Day and will reevaluate these changes for next Season and onward." Featured Pokémon : Sprigatito

: Sprigatito Special moves : Evolving Sprigatito's evolution Floragato to Meowscarada will unlock the special Charged Attack of Frenzy Plant: Trainer Battles: 100 power Gym and raids: 100 power

: Evolving Sprigatito's evolution Floragato to Meowscarada will unlock the special Charged Attack of Frenzy Plant: Additional move: In addition to the Community Day move, Meowscarda will also be able to learn the Charged Attack Flower Trick: Trainer Battles: 30 power Gym and raids: 75 power

In addition to the Community Day move, Meowscarda will also be able to learn the Charged Attack Flower Trick: Field Research : Rewards such as additional encounters with Sprigatito, Stardust, Great Balls, and more. Rare tasks will also lead to encounters with Sprigatito that have Dual Destiny–themed Special Backgrounds.

: Rewards such as additional encounters with Sprigatito, Stardust, Great Balls, and more. Rare tasks will also lead to encounters with Sprigatito that have Dual Destiny–themed Special Backgrounds. Community Day Special Research Storyline : A $2 Timed Research will be available in the shop. Here is what Niantic has to say about this questline: "For US$2.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency), you'll be able to access the Sprigatito Community Day–exclusive Special Research. Complete the Community Day-exclusive Special Research for even more rewards, including a Premium Battle Pass, a Rare Candy XL, and three encounters with Sprigatito that have Dual Destiny–themed Special Backgrounds. Stay tuned for when tickets for the Special Research go live. Don't forget: you're now able to purchase and gift tickets to any of your friends that you've achieved a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher with. To gift a ticket, tap the Special Research ticket in the in-game shop, then tap the Gift button instead of the Buy button. Tickets are nonrefundable (subject to applicable law and the exceptions set forth in the Terms of Service). Please note that this Special Research will not include an in-game medal and will not feature a story."

: A $2 Timed Research will be available in the shop. Here is what Niantic has to say about this questline: New feature: Community Day Continued Timed Research debuts. Niantic writes: "Keep Community Day going with a new Timed Research opportunity that will last for a week following the event! Trainers that log in during January Community Day will receive Timed Research awarding an encounter with a Sprigatito that has a Dual Destiny–themed Special Background. Please note that Timed Research expires. The tasks associated with this Timed Research must be completed, and their rewards must be claimed before Sunday, January 12, 2025, at 10:00 p.m. local time."

Community Day Continued Timed Research debuts. Niantic writes: Event bonuses : 3× Stardust for catching Pokémon. 2× Candy for catching Pokémon 2× chance for Trainers level 31 and up to receive Candy XL from catching Pokemon Lure Modules activated during the event will last for three hours Incense (excluding Daily Adventure Incense) activated during the event will last for three hours One additional Special Trade can be made for a maximum of two for the day GO Snapshot photobombs Half off trades PokéStop Showcases featuring Sprigatito

: Bonus Tier Four Raids: There is no mention of the normal Four-Star Community Day Raids in the blog post. This unpopular feature may be discontinued.

