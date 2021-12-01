Stan Lee's Genesis, Tabletop Game Announced, With Ryan Benjamin

In recent months, Bleeding Cool has published a number of leaked Ryan Benjamin character designs. We now know that they are for this first Stan Lee tabletop game from Rocketship Entertainment and Stan Lee's POW Entertainment, in which players must harness their creative energy to give birth to a unique universe.

Stan Lee's Genesis is a tile-building game in which players each create their own universe using a system of resources that consists of SparkEnergyMotivationConflict, and Empathy. Players build their own terrain, beginning with a nexus tile. As the game progresses players may link their terrain to create a larger board through "crossover" events. Each player continues to build the universe through resources and card assets, creating various elements, including: Heroes, Villains, Teams, Terrain Features and Locations, Plots, and Events.

Five More Characters Designs By Ryan Benjamin For Something Unknown
Five More Characters Designs By Ryan Benjamin For Something Unknown

 

Every game is different as players both compete and collaborate as they construct a comic book universe full of heroes, villains, super teams, evil syndicates, galactic threats, and all-encompassing crossover events!

Ryan Benjamin

"We are honored to team up once again with Rocketship Entertainment to pay homage to Stan's creativity and ingenuity with a game that challenges fans to follow in Stan's footsteps in a fun and engaging way," said POW! Entertainment President Gill Champion.

Ryan Benjamin

Due to its incredibly large scope, Stan Lee's Genesis has been in development for a number of years. It will feature 200 original characters co-created by Rocketship Entertainment Publisher and longtime Stan Lee collaborator Tom Akel and Eisner-nominated artist Ryan Benjamin. Designed by Akel, the game will hit shelves in 2022.

Ryan Benjamin

"Stan Lee's Genesis puts the power of creation into the hands of the players and honors the legacy of Stan Lee's brilliance as one of the preeminent creative forces of the 20th and 21st centuries," said designer and Rocketship Entertainment CEO and former Webtoon EIC Tom Akel.

Ryan Benjamin

The game will be available for pre-order on Kickstarter followed by global retail distribution. Fans can register now to be the first to be alerted to new developments with the game, character reveals, special events, and more at stanleesgenesis.com.

Kraken, a new character design by Ryan Benjamin for... something.

This title follows Rocketship's run of crowdfunding campaigns since its launch in 2019 including Dune Official Movie Graphic Novel, Let's Play, Stan Lee's BackchannelGirls Have a BlogOutrage by Fabian Nicieza and Reilly Brown, Megan Grey's The Croaking, and the Tapas Media series by VVBG Born Sexy Tomorrow.

Mister Omega, a new character design by Ryan Benjamin for… something.

Here are Ryan Benjamin designs for Stan Lee characters Gabriel, Dr Dragonfly, General Champion, Opticon, Kid Camelot, Kraken, Mister Omega, Quirk, Sammy Sunset, Blue Tsunami, Chalk, Dynamite Dark, Strawberry Sting, a character with his name cut off, and Locksmith.

 

 

Quirk, a new character design by Ryan Benjamin for… something.
Sammy Sunset, a new character design by Ryan Benjamin for… something.
Blue Tsunami, a new character design by Ryan Benjamin for… something.
New Ryan Benjamin Comic Book Characters, Leaked
Chalk, a new character design by Ryan Benjamin for… something.
Ryan Benjamin
Dynamite Dark, a new character design for… something.
Ryan Benjamin
Strawberry Sting, a new character design for… something.
Ryan Benjamin
An unknown new character design for… something.
Ryan Benjamin
Locksmith, a new character design for… something.

Ryan Benjamin is best known for his comic book work on Ghost, Suicide Squad, Grifter, WildCATS, Phantom Guard, Dead Romeo, Grifter & Midnighter, Iron Man, Batman Beyond, and Odyssey Of The Amazons and has most recently been reintroducing Wildstorm characters back to the DC Universe in Batman: Urban Legends. He is also working on his Eisner-nominated creator-owned series, Brothers Bond with Kevin Grevioux for Webtoon. But the character descriptions below seem to be for something new. A new character project for DC, a new WildCATS for the 21st century? A new Marvel project? Something to be seen on Substack?

More as we have it. If we ever have it. Brothers Bond was an 2018 Eisner Award-nominated webcomic on LINE Webtoon, reformatted for print on Kickstarter from Rocketship. The Brothers Bond story is about the journey of the haves and have-nots, told through the eyes of a young man going through the coming of age period. With a spin of adventure and comedy, the main character Yoshi is on a mission with his two blind samurai protectors to fix his past mistakes and restore the land to what his people and ancestors once cherished.

