Star Trek Timelines Celebrates Its Tenth Anniversary

Celebrate the tenth anniversary of the Star Trek Timelines mobile game with an all-new update and event to mark the occasion

Anniversary festivities bring a new Maria Picasso avatar, fresh branding, and store updates.

Mobile game developer and publisher Tilting Point is celebrating a new milestone in Star Trek Timelines, as the game has arrived at its Tenth Anniversary. The team released a new trailer featuring Q himself, John de Lancie, giving all players a hearty pat on the back for all you've accomplished as players, which you can check out here. As for the game itself, they have launched a special Tenth Anniversary update with new content to explore, new items to add to the fleet, and a few more surprises. We have more details about all of the new additions from the team below.

Star Trek Timelines – Tenth Anniversary

The festivities begin with Assimilation Day, a month-long mega-event inspired by the Star Trek: Picard Season 3 finale. As the Borg attempt to overtake Convergence Day, players must rally their crews to defend the timeline in true Federation spirit. Rewards include Borg-themed crew like Prisoner Picard, Assimilated Georgiou, Assimilated Sato and Marooned Gorn, plus Objective Event giveaway crew C.O.P. Kirk and the nostalgic First Year of Convergence Collection, featuring classic 2016 crew and an exclusive launch-style Guinan. The 10th anniversary update also introduces several major new in-game features:

Fleet Boss Battle: Borg Cube – A high-stakes new boss encounter with fresh mechanics, a Captain's Bridge and unique rewards.

A high-stakes new boss encounter with fresh mechanics, a Captain's Bridge and unique rewards. All-New Crew – Including Determined Worf, Critical Strike Picard and Impish Riker.

Including Determined Worf, Critical Strike Picard and Impish Riker. Seasonal Shop – Earn tokens from Voyages and the Gauntlet to unlock rotating seasonal rewards.

Earn tokens from Voyages and the Gauntlet to unlock rotating seasonal rewards. Collection Packs – A smarter, more tailored system designed for collectors of all levels.

Anniversary celebrations extend beyond the game as well. Longtime players can unlock a new Maria Picasso i Piquer avatar, honoring the original artist behind Timelines' earliest visuals, accompanied by a time-lapse art showcase and Q&A. New "10 Years" ASO branding, including a refreshed icon and updated storefront assets, will also roll out across the App Store and Google Play.

